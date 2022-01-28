Critical Role Vox Machina release date finally arrives – here's how to watch it

Audio player loading…

The Legend of Vox Machina, the animated show based on the immensely popular Critical Role webseries, is finally here. The animated series has begun to air the first of its 24 episodes – at a pace of three per week – finally fulfilling the promise of its 2019 Kickstarter campaign, reached a monumental and record-breaking $11 million in funding.

Based on the Dungeons & Dragons-fuelled adventures of the Critical Role webseries, and featuring a slew of notable voice actors like Laura Bailey, Matt Mercer and Ashley Johnson, The Legend of Vox Machina sees the same actors reprise their roles as their iconic characters, albeit this time bringing their pen and paper adventurers to life in animated form.

Already, though, the show hasn't been without its controversies. The Kickstarter campaign promised backers that they would be the first to see The Legend of Vox Machina, before it was publicly released. This ended up not happening, as backers and non-backers are experiencing the show on the day of release.

Critical Role fans have been looking forward to The Legend of Vox Machina ever since its initial 2020 release date. Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the animated series was ultimately pushed back to 2022, where it has finally seen a global release. But if you want in on the action, where should you go to watch The Legend of Vox Machina?

The Legend of Vox Machina: how to watch

The Legend of Vox Machina launched on January 28, 2022, and is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. As such, you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription in order to watch the animated series.

To sign up, simply head to either the Prime Video or Amazon Prime homepage while signed into an Amazon account. If you haven't signed up to Prime in the past, you'll get a free 30-day free trial that lets you try out all the benefits of Amazon Prime, including Prime Video.

Once you're signed up, you'll be able to watch The Legend of Vox Machina on Prime Video. Once again, do keep in mind that only three episodes are being released per week, so if you're planning to binge the new series, you may need to do so just a few episodes at a time.

As for our thoughts on The Legend of Vox Machina, we thoroughly enjoyed it. In our review, we lauded the superbly bloody action and genuinely funny humor. The series is largely faithful to the source material, while being gorgeously animated, even if we wish some story threads had got a little more development.

If you're a fan of similar R-rated fantasy outings like Netflix's Castlevania, then The Legend of Vox Machina should appeal to you, even if you're not overly familiar with Critical Role.