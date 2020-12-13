Colts vs Raiders live stream: how to watch the NFL week 14 game online from anywhere

What is going on with the Raiders? A few weeks ago they were 6-3 and looking like a solid bet for the playoffs, but now their postseason credentials are in genuine doubt. A humiliating 43-6 pasting by the Falcons would have been followed by an even more embarrassing defeat to the winless Jets - were it not for New York imploding in the final seconds. Follow our guide as we explain where to find a Colts vs Raiders live stream and watch all the NFL action online from anywhere today.

The Colts currently occupy the AFC's 7th and last playoff spot. Nobody's quite sure if they're actually any good or not, and Las Vegas are only one game behind. Indy's head-scratcher of a win over a dominant Texans team last weekend was another early Christmas present - major slice after major slice of good fortune somehow pushing the Colts to victory.

Colts vs Raiders live stream Today's Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders game kicks off at 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT (9.05pm GMT) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

Their performances have been all over the place this season, though, and many neutral fans may struggle to understand how they boast a superior record to the Raiders.

Over in the AFC West, the Raiders' 2020/21 campaign could unravel just as quickly and spectacularly as it did last season, when Jon Gruden's men were 6-4 - and then lost five of their last six games.

The good news is that they beat Colts QB Philip Rivers twice last season, when he was playing for the Chargers. The bad news ? The way they struggled to slow down the Jets offense last week, you could wonder if they even stand a chance today.

Truth be told, both defenses have been hideous recently, so let's hope for some big numbers in Sin City. Read on as we explain how to watch the Colts vs Raiders online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Colts vs Raiders from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Colts vs Raiders live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Colts vs Raiders game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that CBS All Access is also available on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month - and you can try it for free today. How to watch Colts vs Raiders FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Colts vs Raiders game 100% free! One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Colts vs Raiders.

Colts vs Raiders live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Colts vs Raiders clash kicks off at 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT in Canada, but there's no linear TV coverage of this one. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Colts vs Raiders game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

UK-based American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts game kicks off at 9.05pm GMT on Sunday evening, and is being shown on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 9pm on Sky Sports NFL. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV and its best value Sky Sports Monthly Pass (£33.99) that you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two. You can also tune in through the NFL Game Pass Pro, with £143.99 getting you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky or Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for the Raiders vs Colts game, which is scheduled to start at 8.05am AEDT on Monday morning. ESPN, available through Foxtel, is broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is showing the Raiders vs Colts too, and is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).