Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch today's La Liga fixture online

There's a testing trip to Galicia in store for La Liga title-chasers Barcelona this Saturday. With rivals Real Madrid currently top of the table, nothing less than a win will do for Lionel Messi and co today - and you don't have to miss any of the action. Follow our Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live stream guide as we explain how to watch this crucial La Liga fixture online from anywhere.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona cheat sheet Celta Vigo vs Barcelona will be played behind closed doors at the Estadio de Balaídos in Vigo on Saturday. Kick-off is at 5pm local time (CEST), which makes it a 4pm BST start in the UK and an 11am ET / 8am PT whistle in the US - where you can watch it for FREE on Sling TV.

Barca have responded well to their disappointing draw against Sevilla last week, grafting out a hard-earned 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday. Now, the visitors must do it all again.

While Quique Setién's side did well to break down the compact and defensively-minded Bilbao, in-form Celta Vigo present a very different challenge and have plenty to offer going forward. Their lowly 16th position in the table belies their recent performances, which has seen them not concede a single goal in the last three fixtures.

Further adding to Barca's conundrum, Frankie De Jong remains on the sideline for with a calf strain, while Sergio Busquets is also set to miss this crucial clash. Read on to learn how to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona online and live stream all the La Liga action from anywhere today.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona from outside your country

We'll show you how to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona all over the world in our viewing guide below - there are loads of easy, and in some cases even free, La Liga live stream options in countries like the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

But if you want to watch Spanish football online from overseas on the same channel or service you normally use, you'll quickly discover an obstacle in the form of geo-blocking. However, a solution exists in the form of a VPN. This useful bit of software will help you access the same trustworthy football live streams you would at home. Here's how it works.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location (i.e. one that's back in your home country). And it's ExpressVPN that tops the lot. We can confidentially say that because we've tested so many. It's fast, safe and super easy to download and operate. Plus, it's compatible on laptops, mobiles, tablets, consoles Apple TV, Smart TVs...the list goes on. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free on an annual plan as well as 49% off the usual price. It has some handy other uses, too, like getting around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries. And, because of its encrypted tunnels, ExpressVPN will just generally keep you safer and more anonymous online.

How to watch a FREE Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live stream in the UK

Premier Sportsis the place to head to for live La Liga coverage in the UK and the network will be showing today's match from Vigo in full, with kick-off scheduled for 4pm BST. Premier Sports is normally available to Sky TV customers from just £5.99 a month for its dedicated LaLiga TV channel - or £9.99 per month including Premier Sports 1 and 2 (which adds the ability to watch Serie A and more to the mix). However, to celebrate the return of top-tier European football, Premier Sports is currently offering La Liga TV to Sky customers ABSOLUTELY FREE until July 1 - and even extending the free offer to its standalone Premier Player streaming platform, which can be watched by anyone on a wide range of devices. It's never been easier to get a free Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live stream than it is today! If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the match as per above, don't worry about geo-blocking – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to access your subscription and watch all the action just like you would at home.

FREE La Liga live stream: how to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona in the US

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga soccer in the US until 2024, which obviously includes today's match between these two rivals. So if you have a subscription, then you can watch on TV or via the BeIN Sports Connect app. If you don't, you need look no further than great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. It offers BeIN Sports as part of its super affordable $10 a month World Sports package - and best of all there's currently a FREE trial offer so you can watch this week's La Liga fixtures without paying a penny! Those who prefer Spanish language coverage can also get it via Sling's Best of Spanish bundle, which also costs an eminently reasonable $10 a month - though there's no free trial in this instance. Kick-off time for Real Celta Vigo vs Barcelona in the US is 11am ET or 8am PT - and anyone who can't access their usual streaming service from abroad should check out a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Celta Vigo vs Barcelona in Canada

As with the US, BeIN Sports and the network's BeIN Sports Connect mobile app are where to head for Canadian La Liga fans this season. If you don't want to subscribe to BeIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage in the country. Kick-off for this match in Canada is 11am ET / 8am PT - and any Canadians who find themselves abroad for the La Liga action can always try a VPN to tap into their local coverage as usual.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona for FREE in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Spanish football Down Under, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who has secured exclusive live coverage rights to La Liga for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee - but you don't have to pay a premium price, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and multiple ESPN channels. It's a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona and all this weekend's La Liga soccer for free! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. Aussie football fan will need to set their alarms for this clash between Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, with kick-off at 1am AEST on the morning of Sunday, June 28.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona online in New Zealand

As with their Antipodean neighbours, Kiwi footy fans need to head to BeIN Sports to watch the return of La Liga and live stream Celta Vigo vs Barcelona online. In New Zealand, it costs from $19.78 per month for access on TV, laptop or mobile. It's an 3am NZST kick-off in the early hours of Sunday morning for those looking to tune in.