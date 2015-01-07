Renovo Coupe: Nvidia helps create the future of American muscle

Taking some time out from its Shield range and graphics cards, Nvidia has indulged its inner motoring enthusiast by helping to design the "first all electric American supercar."

While the exterior of the Renovo Motors all electric Coupe looks like something you'd find at your local vintage car museum – that's to say that it's lovely and we want one – Nvidia has ensured the car's interior is something else altogether.

Powered by the Nvidia's new Tegra X1 mobile super chip, the Renovo Coupe's cockpit features Nvidia Drive Studio, which gives the car an all-digital instrument cluster as well as an 11.6-inch touchscreen in the centre stack.

Horse and processing power

The X1 is the first mobile super chip with over one teraflops of processing power, which Nvidia claims will give drivers the best possible driving experience when combined with Drive Studio.

There's more to the Coupe than it's impressive cockpit, boasting a power output of over 500 horsepower, 0-60 MPH in 3.4 seconds, and 1,000 ft-lbs of torque.

Renovo has also included three separate high voltage lithium ion battery packs in an effort to optimise the Coupe's weight distribution.

Built in Silicon Valley, deliveries of the limited series Renovo Coupe will start in 2015.