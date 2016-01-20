If you own a BMW, then you'll be happy to see BMW Labs on IFTTT

The IFTTT ecosystem is an incredibly robust way of automating your life. And now it's making its way into the car, with the arrival of the BMW Labs channel on the service.

BMW Labs launched this week on IFTTT for BMW owners in Australia, France, Germany, Spain, the US and UK, who are driving Beemers equipped with active ConnectedDrive Services from the last couple of years who have activated the Labs widget in split-screen display.

If that sounds like you, then your car now has the ability to trigger recipes across more than 250 services compatible with the IFTTT platform.

A recipe for success

The launch of the BMW Labs channel is one of the first major connections between cars and the connected world of automation. While apps like Dash and Automatic have been available for a while, the BMW Labs app sees the first manufacturer board the automation service.

While there's no real limit to the number of connections the IFTTT service can make, some of the early recipes launched with the new Labs channel sound convenient, like the ability to automatically shut a garage door when you leave home, or turn on your Philips Hue lights when you get home.

You can also receive messages from other IFTTT apps on your BMW's screen, whether it be Twitter mentions or an alert if you exceed a certain speed.