Black Widow gets November 2020 release date as Disney resets its theatrical calendar

Marvel's Black Widow is finally coming to theaters in November 2020, Mulan is coming in July 2020, and Jungle Cruise has been delayed until midyear 2021 as Disney has officially reset its cinematic release calendar for its most eagerly-anticipated films.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak and government bans on social gatherings in countries around the world, theaters closed in the US, China, Europe, and elsewhere for the foreseeable future. Many studios delayed their film releases, though apparently Disney is confident enough in the reopening of the theaters that the company has laid out a schedule for its biggest anticipated releases.

But to make space in its release calendar, Disney has punted other films to even later dates, resulting in cascading delays that’s pushed some blockbuster Marvel superhero film sequels to 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Mulan gets the most ambitious release date of July 24, 2020, a slot that was previously held for Jungle Cruise, which is now pushed back a full year to July 30, 2021. Black Widow is coming out on November 6, 2020, which had been the opening date for Eternals, which is now releasing on February 12, 2021.

That date was reserved for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Rings, which moves to May 7, 2021 – the original date for Doctor Strange 2, pushing that film back to November 5, 2021. That date was saved for Thor: Love and Thunder, which is nowcoming out February 18, 2022.

Black Panther 2 will still come out on May 6, 2022, but Captain Marvel 2 is being shifted up two weeks to July 8, 2022. (Phew!)

For all the Artemis Fowl fans eager for its May debut, the film will now be coming to Disney Plus – and apparently keeping its original release window. (We don’t have an official date yet.)