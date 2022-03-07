Knowing all about the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases is a vital part of the buying process. After all, your newly acquired Galaxy S22 Ultra is a high-end device with a suitably high-end price tag, so you don't want to cause serious damage if you drop it or have it looking scratched or shabby.

It can be tough to know where to start looking when seeking out a new case, which is why we're on hand with ten suggestions. Each of these Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases comes from reputable brands and offers features that mean you should never have to worry about your phone again.

We've also included some extra tough solutions for anyone who has a physical lifestyle and needs a phone case that can keep up with it.

Here are our picks of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases.

(Image credit: Mous)

1. Mous Limitless 3.0 Speckled Fabric Phone Case Stylish yet competent Reasons to buy + Stylish design options + Good drop protection + Easy application Reasons to avoid - Could be slightly more robust

As a general all-rounder, the Mous Limitless 3.0 Speckled Fabric Phone Case has it all. It's simple to apply and offers some great impact protection. It uses Mous's AiroShock technology so it can handle a decent amount of knocks and drops.

It's not quite as advanced as some pricier options but it’s also not as bulky so it works well for most users. With raised lips to protect your screen and camera lens, it covers all the bases for regular use.

See the Mous Limitless 3.0 Speckled Fabric Phone Case here

(Image credit: Urban Armor)

2. Urban Armor Monarch Kevlar Case Ultimate protection Reasons to buy + Very robust protection + Easy to grip + Uses Kevlar material Reasons to avoid - Excessive protection for some users - A little bulky

If you have an active lifestyle, the five layers of protection the Urban Armor Monarch Kevlar Case offers means you won't have to worry about your phone. It has a soft impact-resistant core with a protective screen surround to keep the basics safe.

Alongside that, it uses Kevlar material for the best cover. Plus, 20-foot drop protection means it'll easily handle the worst of drops without an issue.

If you like to get out and about with your phone, this is a secure way of ensuring nothing bad will happen to it. Just bear in mind it's not as stylish or as slimline as some alternatives.

See the Urban Armor Monarch Kevlar Case here

(Image credit: Snakehive)

3. Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Elegantly designed Reasons to buy + Leather finish + Extra storage included + Reasonable protection Reasons to avoid - Not vegan friendly - Bulky as it's also a wallet

The Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet is ideal if you can't decide if you want a wallet or a phone case. Handcrafted using nubuck leather, it looks gorgeous and feels great in your hands.

There's room for you to store your cards as well as cash, with a strong magnetic clasp keeping all your belongings secure. You can also use the wallet as a stand for when you want to watch something on your phone. It's unlikely to handle the steepest of drops but for city life, it's great.

See the Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet here

(Image credit: Urban Armor)

4. Urban Armor Civilian Series Case Sleek yet protective Reasons to buy + Ultra-light design + Extensive drop protection + Looks great Reasons to avoid - So thin you may worry

The Urban Armor Civilian Series Case promises a lot for such an ultra-sleek shell. Light and thin, it still provides you with 20-foot drop protection. That's thanks to its two layers of shock-absorbing materials with a dynamic hexagon pattern.

Crucially, this is a case that won't take up much room in your pocket or bag, while still looking good and feeling featherlight. Paranoid sorts may yet feel uncomfortable with how light it feels.

See the Urban Armor Civilian Series Case here

(Image credit: Kate Spade / Incipio)

5. Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell Case Style and protection Reasons to buy + Distinctive look + Decent protection + Antimicrobial technology Reasons to avoid - Style won't be for everyone - Protection is good but not great

The Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell Case is there for when you want to add a bit of your personality to your phone case. A choice of distinctive patterns means it's not just all about protection - it also makes a statement.

Protection is decent with a shock-absorbing cushioned bumper that promises to be able to handle drops of up to 12 feet. That should be good enough for all but the most rugged user. Antimicrobial technology helps keep your phone clean too.

See the Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell Case here

(Image credit: Urban Armor)

6. Urban Armor Pathfinder SE Series Extensive layers of protection Reasons to buy + Cool look + Good protection layers + Integrated lanyard anchor Reasons to avoid - A bit bulky

The Urban Armor Pathfinder SE Series is a bit on the bulky side but it'll keep your phone very safe. It has a low-profile perimeter edge that includes chiseled corners to keep your device secure. An armor shell and impact-resistant core further help here too, promising up to 16 feet of drop protection.

It's a bit bulky compared to the competition but if you don't mind making your phone larger, it's good protection. An integrated lanyard anchor could prove useful in certain situations too.

See the Urban Armor Pathfinder SE Series here

(Image credit: Speck)

7. Speck Presidio 2 Grip Case Great no-slip grip protection Reasons to buy + Preventative measures as well as protection + Easy to grip + Good protection Reasons to avoid - Integrated buttons

The Speck Presidio 2 Grip Case is intelligently made. It's designed to offer a great no-slip grip so you don't have to worry about dropping your phone too often. When it happens, up to 13-foot drop protection means your phone will be fine.

The case uses Armor Cloud technology, which Speck promises means your phone is effectively cushioned by a form of internal airbag. Antimicrobial technology is always nice to see. The only thing we're unsure about is its button replacements but they promise to be smooth.

See the Speck Presidio 2 Grip Case here

(Image credit: Spigen)

8. Spigen Thin Fit Case Lightweight protection Reasons to buy + Stylish look + Lightweight + Far from bulky Reasons to avoid - Might not be the most protective

The Spigen Thin Fit Case is ideal if you generally only lightly knock or scratch your phone. It's a lightweight case that won't bulk out your pocket by any means.

It uses a hybrid structure of polycarbonate and TPU along with some air cushioning to ensure your phone is safe. It's so slim, we're not sure it could handle a mighty blow, but daily knocks are its strength. It looks great too.

See the Spigen Thin Fit Case here

(Image credit: Torras)

9. Torras MarsClimber Case Ideal for streaming Reasons to buy + Metal kickstand + Stylish look + Reasonable protection Reasons to avoid - Better options if a kickstand isn't essential

The Torras MarsClimber is perfect if you regularly take video calls or watch streaming content on your phone. It has a three-way metal kickstand that means you can adjust it up to 60 degrees to get the right angle for you.

In addition, it offers up to eight feet of military-grade shockproof drop protection thanks to shock-absorbent rubber cushions and raised lips for the screen and lenses. It's remarkably slim for what it packs in too.

See the Torras MarsClimber Case here

(Image credit: OtterBox)

10. OtterBox Symmetry Series Case Clear protection Reasons to buy + Clear case to show off phone + Antimicrobial protection + Good drop protection Reasons to avoid - Not distinctive

The OtterBox Symmetry Series Case is the case to get if you want to show off your phone. It's clear so you can see through to your phone's traditional cover while knowing it's protected.

OtterBox claims it can cope with up to three times as many drops as the military standard level. That’s pretty good going for such a simple-looking case that’s made from 50% recycled plastic. Antimicrobial technology ensures it stays clean at all times too.

See the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case here