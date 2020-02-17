BBC drops Killing Eve season 3 trailer – and an April release date

Killing Eve is one of the biggest homegrown BBC shows of recent years – and it's set to get even bigger, with a third season we now know will be hitting our TV screens this coming April.

US viewers will be able to watch the start of the new season, on BBC America or AMC, on April 26 at 10pm. As ever with Killing Eve, those of you in the UK will have to wait a bit longer for it to arrive on BBC iPlayer – if you can bear to wait an extra couple of months.

The spy thriller series – based on the Villanelle novels by Luke Jennings – has been a runaway success, thanks to blistering performances from Sandra Oh (Grey's Anatomy) and Jodie Comer (My Mad Fat Diary), a smart and subversive plot, and razor-sharp dialogue courtesy of Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

BBC America dropped the below trailer in time for Valentine's Day, with a suitably red filter that almost certainly has nothing to do with any bloodshed, and everything to do with mass-market celebrations of romance. It's a love story of sorts, we suppose?

Killing time

UK viewers may be grieving over having to wait longer than their American cousins, though they will now have the ad-free Britbox streaming service to tide them over if need be.

Britbox was initially a platform to export British televisions shows to the US and Canada, though the service has now come back home to offer classic series such as Coronation Street, Broadchurch, and Fawlty Towers in one bundled streaming service.