Harman Kardon SB 20 brings theater-quality sound to your TV

Our super slim TVs are great – they take up much less space and are easy to wall mount – but audio hasn't always been as stellar as the picture quality. Help is at hand though, with the Harman Kardon SB 20 claiming it can bring theater-quality sound into your home. Perfect for a movie night on sofa.

The SB 20 isn't just a soundbar though, as you also get a subwoofer in the box. Harman says the pair can deliver a virtual surround sound experience, and that should pull you in even more to the latest blockbuster movie or top game on your 50-inch OLED wonder-TV.

It's easy to set up too, using just a standard HDMI cable to connect to your TV. There's no need to have a fight with unfamiliar connection types or excessive cabling, which is nice.

If you fancy enhancing your TV's audio the Harman Kardon SB20 is available now for £329.99 (around $430, AU$570).

Portable sound

Harman Kardon has also added to its premium portable Bluetooth speaker range, launching the Onyx Mini at IFA 2016 in Berlin.

The dinky 145 x 158 x 95mm device boasts Bluetooth streaming smarts, a built-in microphone for voice calls and up to 10 hours of playback from its rechargeable battery, plus with Wireless Dual Sound you can pair two Onyx Mini speakers together to double the sound output.

There's currently no Onyx Mini price, but it'll be available from October in black, white, blue, grey and burgundy.