New ATC-integrated to join famous speakers

Legendary ‘prosumer’ loudspeaker manufacturer ATC has launched a new high-end integrated amplifier to complement its passive loudspeaker range.

Priced at a cool £2,203, the new SIA2-150 stereo integrated amplifier has a 150-watt rating that’s delivered in Class A, at up to two-thirds of its output.

A range of ATC?

The Cotswolds-based company has a long 30-year history in electronics manufacturing, and is perhaps best known for its active loudspeakers for studio, concert hall and residential applications. An ATC spokesperson divulged that the SIA2-150 integrated will head up a new range of electronics, said to offer, “Exceptional build quality and accurate musical reproduction.”

Although details are very limited, TechRadar has also learned of a matching CD player that’s due for launch towards the end of 2008.

Carrying an impressive six-year warranty the SIA2-150 features four line-level inputs, a “massive” power supply and a low-noise preamp circuit. The amp’s facilities include a preamp output, line output and a remote handset with control over gain, input selection and mute functions. Styling has improved massively, too.

The sleek-looking 2008 amplifier is a far cry from the muscular black and silver amp it replaces. Hi-Fi Choice will be the first publication to carry a review of the new amplifier in the UK.