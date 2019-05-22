Are these the specs of the Fujifilm GFX 100?

Update [22/5]: Nokishita, who originally leaked specs purportedly of the GFX 100, has now leaked a number of images of the GFX 100 (below). Fujirumors, meanwhile, states that the model will be announced on May 23.

Fujifilm has already made it known that it's preparing a GFX 100 medium format camera, and that this should arrive in the first half of 2019, but it's stayed fairly tight-lipped on exactly what that camera will offer beyond its core features.

Japanese camera-leaking website Nokishita, however, which has accurately revealed the specs of several cameras and lenses prior to their official announcements, claims to have learned several details from "domestic sources".

According to the website, the new model will feature a 120MP medium format CMOS sensor, which we already know will be designed with a back-illuminated architecture. The effective pixel count is likely to be consistent with the product's name, at 100MP.

The site also claims the sensor will have 3.78 million phase-detect AF pixels incorporated into its design, spread across approximately 100% of the sensor's surface. The accuracy of face and pupil detection AF is also said to be improved over previous models, which would make sense as this has been a focus on recent X-series models.

The model looks set to use the X-Processor 4 that has starred inside the recent X-T3 and X-T30 models, which would allow the camera to output 16-bit raw and TIFF files.

Other key details include a five-axis in-body image stabilization system that works to the tune of 5.5 stops, as well as an organic EL viewfinder that boasts 5.76 million dots and a high 0.86x magnification. This is a significant step up from the 3.69 million-dot viewfinders inside some of Fujifilm's other current models, and means they may well perform to the same impressive standard as the ones inside the Panasonic S1 and S1R models.

Primed for 4K shooting

The GFX 100 also looks set to gain 4K video recording to 30p, with 10-bit 4:2:0 recording to the camera's memory card and 10-bit 4:2:2 output through the HDMI port. It also seems as though it will be graced with the video-centric ETERNA Film Simulation mode for the first time on the GFX model.

Below the viewfinder, the model will apparently offer a 3.2-inch display that tilts in three directions, much the same as the one on the Fujifilm GFX 50S. As we've already seen from prototypes, there will also be a small pro-DSLR-style sub-monitor underneath this, together with a 1.8-inch top plate LCD to show shooting settings.

Other features include a new Smooth Skin Effect and USB charging option, together with weather resistance through 95 separate seals around the body. The camera is also set to use two NP-T125 batteries, allowing for approximately 800 images to be taken when using the LCD screen.

The GFX 100 is set to be the third GFX-series model, following the original GFX 50S and the more compact, but largely similar, GFX 50R that arrived earlier this year. While Fujifilm has only confirmed a few details of the GFX 100, the leaked specs are relatively consistent with what we expect – and it doesn't seem we'll have to wait much longer to find out for sure.