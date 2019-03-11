Apple event on March 25 to showcase its video streaming service

Apple is ready to yell 'action' by launching its long-awaited video streaming service – a bid to take on Netflix – as invites for its next major launch event went out today.

The Apple keynote will takes place on March 25 with the not-so-subtle title 'It's show time,' according to Engadget and other members of the media.

It appears as if Apple is boldly bringing Hollywood to its Silicon Valley headquarters, with the event scheduled taking place at its own Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.

Developing...

Apple March 25 event: what to expect

Apple is poised to introduce new media formats to its services ecosystem.

First, you can expect an 'Apple News Magazines' service derived from the company's acquisition of 'Texture.' That service, previously dubbed 'the Netflix of magazines,' had bundled together magazines for one low monthly price.

Second, Apple's unnamed video streaming service should bring famous faces to the launch event. We've previously reported on deals with Oprah, Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon, J.J. Abrams, and Steven Spielberg, among others.

Like Netflix Originals, Apple could offer TV & movies content programming through its new (sometimes barren) TV app.

Will there be more? We're currently in the fifth iOS 12.2 developer beta today, and that means its nearing release. Apple's new magazine and video content initiatives could make their debut in the final iOS 12.2 update.