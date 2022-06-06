Apple announces new MacBook Air at WWDC 2022

Audio player loading…

The new Apple MacBook Air, the latest refresh of one of the best laptops ever made, was finally announced during the company's WWDC 2022 event on Monday.

The MacBook Air has seen some key features redesigned and comes in various colors. It will also be powered by the Apple M2 chip and will keep the silent, fanless design of its predecessor.

According to Apple, the MacBook Air is best selling laptop in world and has been redesigned around the M2 chip and is now thinner with an all-aluminium body.

The MacBook Air 2022 uses 20% less body than the previous MacBook Air, weighing in at just 2.7 pounds, and features four color options: Space Gray, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight.

MagSafe charging returns to the MacBook Air, and the chassis ditches the curved clamshell in favor of a design with more solid lines. The bezels are thinner, but the Notch finally comes to the MacBook Air.

The new MacBook Air 2022 also brings the Liquid Retina Display to the MacBook Air, with an increased brightness of up to 500 nits, up from a max of 400 nits on the M1 MacBook Air. The display will also support up to 1 billion colors.

The webcam is also getting an upgrade to 1080p, with the four-speaker sound system and microphones integrated between the keyboard and display to allow for the slimmer form factor.

The battery life is estimated at 18 hours, and the MacBook Air 2022 supports fast charge capability.

The MacBook Air 2022 will start at $1,199, and will go on sale in July 2022.

This story is developing…