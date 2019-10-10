Amazon Music joins other streaming services on Apple TV

If your Apple Music subscription has run out, there’s some good news: starting today, you’ll be able to stream Amazon Music on the Apple TV and Apple TV 4K.

Subscribers will be able to listen to the 40 million songs available through Amazon's service as well as access their favorite artists, playlists and purchased music, according to Amazon's blog post.

The app’s arrival doesn’t come as a surprise considering that Apple Music launched on Fire TV back in March, but it does show that the two previously feuding companies are now more eager to work together.

The other less obvious advantage to allowing Amazon Music on the Apple App Store is that it increases the competition among streaming apps - especially with Apple's own Apple Music service.

Why would Apple want to increase competition for its own service?

Recently Spotify said that Apple's ownership of both the platform and its own service are textbook anti-competitive behavior, which has led to the US government to investigate the situation.

With Amazon Music now on-board, Apple can now say that it has another rival music streaming services on Apple TV, shoring up its defense should the probe progress any further.

That being said, if you're more excited about streaming your Amazon Music library than you are about Apple's stratagems, you can download the Amazon Music app on the Apple TV App Store starting today in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Japan, and India.