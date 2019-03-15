Amazon Australia launches weekly-updated Electric Deals sales event

It was only last week that Amazon announced it was bringing the concept of its Outlet Store to Australia. This is the section where shoppers can find great savings on thousands of clearance items from across the site, and which aren’t usually listed in the deals section.

However, if you're looking to save on electronics and electric goods specifically – which we assume is the case if you're reading TechRadar – Amazon Australia has now gone one better and revealed it'll be holding a regular weekly sales event just for this category. Called (somewhat uninspiringly) 'Electric Deals', the event will run over two days each week, beginning Tuesdays and continuing through into Wednesday.

The offers will be exclusively on consumer electronics and, Amazon says, will even include big-ticket items such as Sony TVs, Bose soundbars and Samsung mobile phones.

Amazon has divided the electronics products that will be featured in this sale into five categories:

Watch – includes home entertainment products like TVs, soundbars and home theatre accessories

Play – gaming laptops, monitors and gaming accessories

Listen – speakers, headphones and other audio accessories

Create – computers, printers and office products

Captures – digital storage, cameras and photography accessories

According to Amazon, the ongoing sale events will feature one of the above categories each week and will follow a cycle: for example, if one week is “Watch”, then the next week could have products in the Play category, followed by Listen and so on.

To kick off the series, Amazon has a handful of products from Watch and Listen, with discounts on TVs, soundbars, headphones and more.

We’ve listed some of the best offers right here:

Sony 49-inch X70F 4K smart TV | $1,045 (20% off) Sony has some of the best 4K tellies on the market today, but most of them come with a premium price tag. However, Amazon has 20% off on this 49-inch X70F 4K Ultra HD smart TV, giving you the opportunity to save on your home entertainment system.View Deal

Soniq 55-inch UX17B 4K TV with built-in Chromecast | $439 (save $90) With an RRP of just over $500, this 55-inch 4K TV is already affordable, but it’s cheaper still for a limited time. It’s not as smart as the aforementioned Sony, but it does come with a Chromecast built in, so you can send your favourite shows and movies from your laptop or mobile device to the big screen instead.View Deal

Bose Soundbar 700 | $862 (save $337) There aren’t too many manufacturers who can do big sound like Bose. So if you’re looking for room-filling, heart-thumping and foot-tapping audio to go with a new 4K TV (or just an old one with poor speakers), then the premium Bose Soundbar 700 is a lot more affordable during this sale. Oh, and did we mention it’s Alexa-powered as well? It’s available in both black and white.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy J8 (32GB, Black) | $295 ( save $123) The J series might be Samsung’s most affordable range, but they are pretty decent smartphones if you’re looking for a budget option for, say, your child. And while major retailers stock the Galaxy J8 for over $400 a pop, Amazon’s Electric Deals has it listed for just $295.View Deal

Given all the above items are above $49, delivery is, of course, free. But if you want to ensure you can avail of Amazon’s fast two-day delivery, then you’ll need to sign up for a Prime membership.

