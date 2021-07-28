Amazon AU’s official Apple Store is open and discounting MacBooks and AirPods

Amazon Australia has just launched an official Apple Store on its site, so now you can buy AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches from Amazon, and rest assured you’re getting the real thing.

Some Apple products were previously available from the online shopping giant, but in most cases the items were sold through third-party sellers rather than Amazon itself. While most of Apple’s products are now being sold through the official store, there’s no sign of the iPhone yet.

With Amazon’s propensity for frequent discounts, we’re hoping to see more of Apple’s items available for less. In fact, Amazon has already taken 10% off a selection of MacBooks, including the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

While 10% off may not seem like much, it’s about the standard discount for these premium Apple products. On a rare occasion, you might be lucky enough to find them discounted by 15%.

It’s not just the MacBooks that are on sale though, if you’re after a set of iOS-friendly earbuds, the AirPods (2019) and AirPods Pro can be snapped up with a solid discount at the moment. Both of these true wireless ‘buds come with good sound quality, though the Pro model does boast a better fit and active noise cancellation.

While the discount isn’t quite as good, a few iPads have also seen a small drop in price. These premium tablets are powered by Apple’s own M1 silicon – which is the same chipset at the heart of Apple’s latest MacBooks. The new hardware gives the iPads phenomenal power, and we’re big fans of their wonderfully bright displays.