All of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 case and S Pen colors just leaked in a big way

In the latest in a long line of spectacular Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks, all of the expected S Pen and case colors leaked today today.

The official-looking Note 9 accessory design renders come via German site Winfuture and show the design changes in the upcoming S-Pen. These changes won’t be too dramatic, and seem to be focused on a more angular design, and anyone used to the Galaxy Note 8’s S-Pen shouldn’t have too much trouble adjusting to the new one.

Earlier this week we saw leaks hinting at three of the five Note 9 colors , and all of those colors were reflected in these S-Pen renders, all but confirming that the mysterious phablet’s color range would consist of black, purple, brown, gray, blue and lilac purple.

There were a variety of case renders, too. Many of the same colors were represented in these tri-fold case designs, although we didn’t see a yellow case among the renders. These official protective silicone cases won’t just protect your phone and look pretty though – they’ll also serve as a stand, so you can comfortably consume your media on the device.

Image 1 of 5 Photo Credit: Winfuture (Image: © winfuture.de) Image 2 of 5 Photo Credit: Winfuture (Image: © winfuture.de) Image 3 of 5 Photo Credit: Winfuture (Image: © winfuture.de) Image 4 of 5 Photo Credit: Winfuture (Image: © winfuture.de) Image 5 of 5 Photo Credit: Winfuture (Image: © winfuture.de)

Connect the dots

As for the actual function of the new S-Pen, we still don’t know if anything has changed. We do know that it’s going to be using Bluetooth, which will open up some new functionality, but we don’t know how far Samsung will take it. Some earlier rumors that suggested the new S-Pen would have some kind of integrated speaker, but we didn’t see any evidence of that in the new renders.

Samsung will address all remaining mysteries of the Galaxy Note 9 (what little mysteries remain) on August 9. Until then, we have a ton of speculation to paint a picture of what the conspicuous phablet is going to look like.

Via SamMobile