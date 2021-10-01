7 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend (Oct 1-3)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include the highly anticipated adaptation of the complete series of Seinfeld on Netflix, the arrival of Wonder Woman 1984 on Binge, and Lego Star Wars Halloween special Terrifying Tales on Disney Plus. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of October 1-3, 2021.

(TV series – seasons 1-9 available 01/10/2021)

One of the most groundbreaking sitcoms of all-time, Seinfeld is a self-described "show about nothing" in which four self-absorbed friends (led by comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld) go about their lives while getting caught up in a series of hilarious misadventures. Easily one of the funniest shows ever made, you can now revisit the entirety of Seinfeld on Netflix.

Stream Seinfeld on Netflix

(Movie – available 01/10/2021)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler, Donnie Darko) stars in this single-location thriller that was shot during lockdown by director Antoine Fuqua (Southpaw, Training Day) in which a demoted police officer assigned to a call dispatch desk receives an emergency phone call from a woman who has been abducted. Now, he must do everything he can to help keep her alive.

Stream The Guilty on Netflix

(Movie – available now)

Gal Gadot returns in Wonder Woman 1984, the '80s set sequel which sees the DC superhero face the ultimate '80s villain – a greedy businessman (Pedro Pascal) with the ability to grant wishes. Okay, so most people would agree that the film wasn't as good as its predecessor, but there's still plenty to like here.

Stream Wonder Woman 1984 on Binge

(TV series – episode 3 available 01/10/2021)

Isaac Asimov's Foundation series of novels is one of the most influential sagas in science fiction literature, and now it's finally received the live-action treatment on Apple TV Plus – and with what appears to be an enormous budget, to boot! Spanning thousands of years, the story of Foundation sees a band of exiles set off on a journey to save humanity after the fall of the Galactic Empire. Episode 2 ended on an incredibly shocking moment that could change the entire course of the Foundation project. We can't wait to see how everyone reacts to what happened.

Stream Foundation on Apple TV Plus

(TV special– available now)

LEGO Star Wars gets its own Halloween special which takes place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. In it, Poe and BB-8 are forced to make an emergency landing on Mustafar (last seen during the climactic battle in Revenge of the Sith) where they meet the greedy Graballa the Hutt who is attempting to turn Darth Vader’s castle an all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. Sounds appropriately ridiculous then!

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales on Disney Plus

(Movie – available now)

The hilarious action comedy The Nice Guys arrives on Amazon Prime Video this week, starring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling. The former plays a tough guy for hire, while the latter widowed private detective who's raising an adolescent daughter who's already wiser than he is. Like all good detective stories, the pair start out on their own separate cases, only to find out both are actually linked. Filled with excellent one-liners and terrific comedic performances, The Nice Guys is well worth your time.

Stream The Nice Guys on Amazon Prime Video

(TV series – episode 7 available 03/10/2021)

Jack Spade's world keeps spiralling as he attempts to keep the DWL afloat by trying to put on a good show at the all-important State Fair, despite protestation from his neglected wife. Meanwhile, Rooster makes the decision to leave the DWL and join the competition after being passed up yet again for a push from Jack.

Stream Heels on Stan