6 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

Audio player loading…

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The weekend brings some hitters to Australia's streaming scene, including the highly-anticipated premiere of Halo on Paramount Plus, the second season of Bridgerton on Netflix, and the final season of Bosch on Amazon Prime Video. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of March 25-27, 2022.

(TV series – episode 1 available now)

The long journey to a (proper) live-action Halo adaptation has finally paid off with this big-budget series from producer Steven Spielberg. In the first episode of Halo, we get a gruelling look at the immense destruction caused by the Covenant alien threat when it attacks and slaughters human insurrectionists on the planet Madrigal. Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and his fellow Spartans show up to help but only manage to save one girl (Yerin Ha) who isn't willing to betray her people's beliefs for the sake of United Nations Space Command (UNSC) propaganda.

Stream Halo on Paramount Plus (or via Amazon Prime Video channels)

(TV series – available 25/3/2022)

Bridgerton returns for what is sure to be a sexed-up second season with some new characters. This season, the show follows a burgeoning romance between Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), two people who start out at odds with each other, only to eventually become lovers.

Stream Bridgerton on Netflix

(Movie – available 11/3/2022)

Dads rejoice, because Bosch is back for its seventh (and sadly final) season. The new season kicks off with Detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) risking it all to bring the killer of a ten-year-old arson victim. Meanwhile, Detective Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) struggles to deal with the consequences of shooting Jacques someone, as Maddie (Madison Lintz) helps Honey (Mimi Rogers) on a high profile case.

Stream Bosch on Amazon Prime Video

(TV series – episode 3 available now)

Writer/director Adam McKay (Don't Look Up, Anchorman) returns with a fantastic new series which details how basketball became one of the most glamorous and successful sports of all time. Set in the late '70s, Winning Time follows Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), a man who saw the potential of basketball as not just a sport, but as entertainment. His first call of business: putting every dollar he has into buying the Los Angeles Lakers. His second? Drafting a star like Earvin 'Magic' Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) to make the NBA explode in popularity. Episode 3 sees Jerry West (Jason Clarke) give up his role as head coach, leading Dr. Buss (John C. Reilly) on a mad search for his replacement. Meanwhile, ex-Laker Pat Riley (Adrien Brody) attempts to come back as an announcer.

Stream Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on Binge

(TV series – available 25/3/2022)

Pop sensation Lizzo hosts this new competition series that aims to discover and recruit confident, badass women to join her world tour as backup dancers. That means you can expect a whole lot of twerking and serious skills on display, as only the best and most talented dancers will be invited to join Lizzo's Big Grrrls crew.

Stream Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime Video

(TV series – available 25/3/2022)

If you're looking for something new and fun to entertain the kids, Disney has you covered this spin-off in the enduring Ice Age franchise. The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild sees possum brothers Crash (Vincent Tong) and Eddie (Aaron Harris) team up with the one-eyed weasel, Buck (Simon Pegg) as they face off against dinosaurs.

Stream The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild on Disney Plus