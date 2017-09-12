10 apps that defined the iPhone

Your eyes might roll on hearing the tired old phrase ‘there’s an app for that’, but apps on the iPhone have been a revolution. Sure, older phones had their own app stores, but they were fragmented affairs, full of mediocre products that were fiddly to use.

The iPhone’s hardware smarts combined with eager developers and a great SDK resulted in a string of innovative apps that continues to this day.

As we await the coming of the iPhone X, in this list, we select ten apps we believe defined the iPhone. They may not necessarily be the best apps on the platform – TechRadar has its best free iPhone apps and best iPhone apps lists for that. But each of them was instrumental in making the iPhone a vital device to own, and influencing a slew of other products across the smartphone space.