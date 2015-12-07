How to make your own iPhone ringtone

One way to stand out from the crowd and personalise your iPhone is to use a custom ringtone, and we'll show you how to create your own and sync it to your iPhone.

You can even assign it to specific contacts so you know at once who's calling you. (If you've saved a picture in a person's entry in the Contacts app, your iPhone will display this when they call, as shown, but if you add a custom tone you won't even have to look!)

Best of all, it won't cost a penny. In the iTunes Store on your iPhone, you can tap More > Tones to shop for ringtones and alert sounds. But why would you want to pay again, even if it's just 69p or 99¢, for a song you've already bought?

We'll show you how to craft a ringtone from a track in your iTunes music library in minutes, for free. What about issues of copyright? Is it legal to create a ringtone from a track you already own the rights to play?

Since 2009, all songs offered by the iTunes Store (iTunes Plus Products) come with no usage restrictions, so there's no problem with these.

In the case of older tracks, it's always been permissible to copy a song to multiple devices and make backup copies. The only legal nicety would be that a ringtone is usually an excerpt from a complete song, which is technically not permitted (nor is editing, sampling or remixing, come to that).

That said, we don't think any music label would try to prosecute an individual for creating and using a ringtone – and even if it did, it would be laughed out of court. If you're worried, make sure you use an iTunes Plus track to create your ringtone as explained here, or just compose your own tune!