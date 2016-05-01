Hidden apps and 8-bit themes: how to use Freestyle layout on the HTC 10

Every Android manufacturer tries to do something different with the software to stand out from all the others.

Those tweaks range from the controversial (removing the app drawer) to the downright useful (allowing different fingerprints to open different apps), but HTC's just done something we haven't seen before.

Called Freestyle, it's a new way of arranging your home screen that's half computer desktop and half sticker book. You're no longer bound by the constraints of the grid: your app icons can go anywhere you like.

As well as looking really distinctive (most of the current themes have a pleasingly 8-bit vibe), Freestyle layouts let you add stickers to your home screen, which can be linked to apps.

That means you can effectively 'hide' apps on your home screen. Here's how to set up Freestyle on the HTC 10, and become a phone-wielding master.