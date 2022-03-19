Nadal vs Alcaraz live stream: how to watch Indian Wells semi-final online from anywhere

When you're being talked up as a potential successor to Rafael Nadal, you know you're doing something right. Breakout star Carlos Alcaraz is the teenage toast of the tennis world right now, and he's about to face his idol in the biggest match of his career. Today's all-Spanish clash at the BNP Paribas Open is expected on Court 1 at 2pm ET / 6pm GMT. Here's how to watch a Nadal vs Alcaraz live stream wherever you are - including ways to see the Indian Wells semi-final absolutely FREE.

The Spanish duo have met on court once before, on Alcaraz's 18th birthday in Madrid last year. Nadal won the match comfortably, but since that encounter the prodigy from Murcia has stamped his name on the game.

In recent months he's lifted trophies and got the better of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner, Diego Schwartzman and, just this week, reigning Indian Wells champion Cam Norrie.

Nadal, 17 years his opponent's senior, is in the midst of his own purple patch having already captured three titles this year. His entertaining victory over Nick Kyrgios was his 19th in a row, and though he's spoken about Alcaraz in glowing terms, he'll be hoping to take the young man to school here.

It's an intriguing clash of the generations, and you can watch all the drama unfold by following a Nadal vs Alcaraz live stream at Indian Wells 2022.

How to watch Nadal vs Alcaraz: live stream Indian Wells tennis in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days Amazon has the rights to broadcast Nadal vs Alcaraz and all of the action from Indian Wells in the UK, which means Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Nadal vs Alcaraz is set to get underway at 6pm GMT on Saturday evening. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream Nadal vs Alcaraz from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing the tennis.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

How to watch Nadal vs Alcaraz: live stream Indian Wells 2022 in the US

In the US, coverage of Nadal vs Alcaraz comes courtesy of the Tennis Channel, which has the rights to Indian Wells, plus loads more tennis action throughout the season. Nadal vs Alcaraz is set to start at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday. How to watch Indian Wells without cable If you don't have cable, you can get the Tennis Channel on over-the-top streaming service Sling TV, which offers it as part of an $11 per month add-on for either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package. Both packages cost $35 a month after a 3-day Sling TV FREE trial. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which also includes Tennis Channel, as well as more than 100 other top channels. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to live stream Nadal vs Alcaraz and watch Indian Wells 2022 tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Nadal vs Alcaraz and the rest of Indian Wells on TSN, with play set to begin at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Nadal vs Alcaraz live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Nadal vs Alcaraz: live stream tennis in Australia

beIN Sports has the rights to show Nadal vs Alcaraz in Australia, with the match set to begin at 5am AEDT early on Sunday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - in addition to an enormous variety of live sports - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch Indian Wells / BNP Paribas Open: live stream Nadal vs Alcaraz in New Zealand