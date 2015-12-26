How to use gestures on your new iPad or iPhone

If you've just unwrapped a new iPad or iPhone for Christmas, or you just want to make sure you aren't missing out, here's a quick gesture-by-gesture guide to getting the most from your iPad or iPhone using gestures.

Note that the three 'multitasking gestures' (numbers 7 to 9) are iPad-only and won't work on other iOS devices such as iPhones.

Also, if you don't want access to these three gestures, they can be turned off: in the Settings app, tap General > Multitasking Gestures, then tap On or Off.