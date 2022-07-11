How to download the iOS 16 public beta on your iPhone

While iOS 16 has been available for developers, you may be tempted to download it onto your iPhone 8 and above to take advantage of the new lock screen and more now that the public beta is available.

Previously, only a beta of iOS 16 had been available for developers since the WWDC keynote in June - which is a version to make sure apps from developers, work well on the latest update with no issues, alongside taking advantage of the new features it offers.

Keep in mind though, that while this may not be the full feature set that we'll see once it arrives later this year, expect plenty of bugs. Otherwise, you might want to hold off until the final release that Apple says is scheduled for the end of the year.

But if you can't wait, here's how to download the public beta of iOS 16 onto your iPhone.

How to install the iOS 16 public beta on your iPhone

To download and install the public beta of iOS 16, you'll need to sign up to the Apple Beta Software Program.

From the Apple Beta Software Program (opens in new tab) website, press on 'Sign up', then enter your Apple ID and click 'Sign in'.

Next, you'll need to enroll your iPhone. You should see a page for enrolling your devices. Scroll down until you see 'Enroll your iPhone'. You'll be prompted to download a 'iOS 16 Public Beta' Profile.

Select the file once it's downloaded, and once it's installed, it will prompt you to restart your iPhone.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update. The iOS 16 public beta should appear there automatically. Once it shows up, tap Install and it will start to download.

In a few moments and a couple of restarts, you'll have iOS 16 on your iPhone! But do keep in mind, that there will be slowdown and crashes at random moments for this early release.