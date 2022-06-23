Billie Eilish at Glastonbury 2022 live stream: how to watch online from anywhere – full headline performance available on-demand

Everyone's favorite Gen Z icon Billie Eilish headlined the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. Eilish is the youngest performer ever to headline at Worthy Farm, and a hefty chunk of the 200,000+ attendees were there to see her. If you weren't there to watch, then don't worry you've got until the end of July 2022 to watch Billie Eilish's Glastonbury 2022 performance in full on BBC iPlayer. It's free for those in the UK but make sure you know how to watch the Billie Eilish set on-demand from anywhere in the world.

Despite having not released a fresh album in 2022, Billie Eilish is still riding a cresting wave from the release of 2021's Happier Than Ever. Thanks to this, her hour-and-a-half set was quite a departure from 2019's excellent performance – but we weren't surprised that the likes of Bad Guy snuck it's way onto the setlist.

There were a sea of fans at the Pyramid Stage to watch her. However, those who stayed at home could still get a taste of the atmosphere.

Those sparing themselves from the throng can still catch Billie Eilish's headline set from home, so read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Billie Eilish Glastonbury live stream from anywhere – starting with how to watch Billie Eilish for FREE in the UK.

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Billie Eilish's Glastonbury 2022 performance from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

