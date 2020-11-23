eBay Cyber Monday 2020 deals in Australia: what to expect on November 30

Black Friday may be the discount day on your mind, but don’t forget about Cyber Monday. This typically online-only sales event comes on the Monday immediately after Black Friday, meaning we’re likely to get a four-day weekend’s worth of deals.

eBay is sure to take part, so you should have until November 30 to shop a range of tech at a discounted price. While Cyber Monday is just one week away, the online marketplace has already started to offer savings – there is currently 15% off selected tech available to anyone until December 3.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, it’s likely that eBay will carry over its Black Friday sales into Cyber Monday, with few new deals being launched on the day. We’re expecting that eBay Plus members will get access to a range of exclusive deals, so consider signing up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not a subscriber.

We’ll be scouting eBay to bring you the best savings available over the sale period, letting you know about the deals that are actually worth your time (and money). In the meantime, here are the sales to look out for on eBay this week:

Early Cyber Monday deals for 2020

Nintendo Switch Lite | AU$264 (RRP AU$329.95; save AU$65.95) The always-popular Nintendo Switch Lite is now available for less to eBay Plus members. It’s a fun, handheld-only console for those who want something more portable than the original Switch can offer. Best of all, it’s discounted in all colours including turquoise, yellow, grey and coral. Available from The Gamesmen’s eBay store when you use the code PTETE15.View Deal

Samsung 860 Evo 1TB SSD + Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | AU$148 (RRP AU$185; save AU$37) This is an interesting pairing – right now you can pick up this excellent solid-state drive, and you’ll receive a free digital game code for the just-released Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a pretty great deal in our books. The SSD is fast, reliable and discounted too. You’ll have 1TB worth of storage to chew through, super speedy file transfer times and lasting endurance. Available to eBay Plus members with the code PLUSBF20. [EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE]View Deal

Dell G7 17 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 | AU$1,888.80 (RRP AU$2,999; save AU$1,110.20) An impressively sleek and slim laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a 10th Generation six-core Intel Core i7 processor, Dell’s G7 17 gaming laptop also packs in Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 design graphics card for immersive 1080p gaming. Currently discounted by a total of 31% through Dell’s eBay store when using the code PPIBS20 at checkout – that’s a massive saving of AU$1,110.20!View Deal

Xiaomi Mi 34-inch curved gaming monitor | AU$551.20 (RRP AU$689; save AU$137.80) This curved gaming monitor stretches 34 inches, offering up plenty of screen real estate for PC gamers. The display has a refresh rate of 144Hz with 1440p resolution and FreeSync support, so you can enjoy games at a high frame rate without being tripped up by tearing. Available to Plus members from Xiaomi’s official eBay store, just use the code PLUSBF20. [EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE]View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$276.25 (RRP AU$325; save AU$48.75) These headphones long held the number one spot as our favourite headphones of 2020 – that was until the newer Sony WH-1000XM4. Still, the updated headphones are about AU$100 more than this discounted pair. If you want top-notch noise cancellation and fantastic sound quality, these headphones are worth your time. This saving is available to anyone, just use the code PTETE15.View Deal

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday started 15 years ago, when the US’s National Retail Federation took notice of a jump in online shopping on the Monday after Thanksgiving – back when shopping online was still a rather new concept.

In Australia, Cyber Monday is now strongly connected to the Black Friday sales period, and results in a four-day long shopping event in the lead up to Christmas. Cyber Monday comes on November 30 this year, so you’ll have plenty of time to shop for an excellent deal (or two).

When does Cyber Monday end?

You can expect Cyber Monday deals to wrap up at 11:59pm AEST on November 30. Some deals will still be available after this time, but the big discounts on hot-ticket items are likely to be done and dusted. Our advice, don’t wait past Cyber Monday to score a deal.