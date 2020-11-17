Microsoft Australia Black Friday 2020 deals

While Black Friday in Australia isn't quite as big a deal as it is in the US, the annual online shopping event has been growing in popularity over the last few years, with more retailers jumping on board and offering up discounted tech and gadgets.

Microsoft is just one of the retailers that puts up a host of great deals for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday and – if the last few years are anything to go by – these discounted laptops, consoles and audio gear will be around for much longer than just the weekend, possibly landing up to a week ahead of the date itself.

So while Black Friday itself sits on November 27 this year, with Cyber Monday falling on November 30, savings on products like the latest Surface Laptop Go and (hopefully) the brand new Xbox Series X console could arrive much earlier.

However, you don't really need to wait until November 27 to come round to score a great discount on the Microsoft Store – there are some bundle offers on Surface products and plenty of great Xbox games for less to choose from to expand your gaming library.

Best early Black Friday 2020 Microsoft deals

Surface Pro 7 | from AU$1,189.15 (save up to AU$584.85) The seventh Pro tablet in the Surface line wasn't a huge physical improvement over its predecessor, but it definitely is a far superior performer than the Surface Pro 6. So if you're after a brand-new premium tablet for work, then there's a decent chunk of change that can be saved right now. The cheapest configuration has an Intel i3 CPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, but the biggest savings are on the i7/16GB/1TB flavour. There are options in between so you pick what suits you best.View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 | from AU$1,571.65 (save up to AU$682.35) This laptop has exceptional battery life, with up to 11.5 hours to pull from. It's sleek, powerful and one of the best everyday laptops money can buy. And it's currently discounted with configurations for the 13-inch availble, and limited options in 15-inch model to choose from.View Deal

Xbox games specials | from AU$3.98 Games from the Dark Souls series are currently going real cheap on the Microsoft Store, with similar deep discounts on Dragon Ball titles, Code Vein, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter and so much more. So take a gander and expand your gaming library now.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | AU$549 (save AU$150) Microsoft not only sells its own products but also has a variety of premium third-party tech that's available on its online storefront. And they're usually quite well discounted. For now, it's the new Galaxy Watch 3 – one of the best smartwatches for Android owners. A great suite of fitness features, plenty of productivity apps and a pretty decent AU$150 off makes this a good bargain if you're in the market for a new wearable.View Deal

When is Microsoft Australia's Black Friday sale?

As mentioned earlier, Black Friday falls on November 27 this year, while Cyber Monday is November 30. This doesn't mean that you'll only be able to find deals on those two days, however.

Given the nature of online shopping, retailers that operate digitally are much more liberal with their sale start and end dates, with the Black Friday offers typically arriving on the Monday prior to the actual date, although they do end at midnight on Cyber Monday.

What's new at Microsoft for Black Friday 2020

The headline for Microsoft in 2020 is beyond a doubt the Xbox Series X. The new console has been dominating the news from long before its official launch, completely overshadowing the more affordable Xbox Series S.

Then there's the brand new Surface Laptop Go, an affordable and very portable 12-inch laptop with a pretty decent spec sheet. For something with a bit more grunt under the hood, Microsoft released an upgraded Surface Pro X – a Windows on ARM device.

Whether any of these new devices will be discounted during Black Friday 2020 is anyone's guess, particularly the new consoles. We're hoping they will be but stock has been very low. If that trend continues later into the month, and Microsoft does offer a discount on the Xbox Series X, you'll need to be real quick to snap it up.

However, we're expecting better than usual offers on the entire Surface range – laptops, 2-in-1s and Surface Go tablets included, so if you've been holding off to upgrade your computer, you made the right choice.