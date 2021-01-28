Best wireless broadband in Australia: NBN Fixed Wireless, 4G and 5G plans compared

Gone are the days where Aussies could only hope for a decent internet connection when their modems were plugged in to the phone line – the country has some truly terrific wireless options available now.

If you're not able to get a good cabled NBN connection, find yourself on the road a lot, or otherwise just want to look at alternatives to the mainstream options, we're here to help, with this page comparing the best NBN Fixed Wireless plans as well as 4G and 5G home wireless, and mobile broadband options.

Best NBN Fixed Wireless plans

For those that are in more remote regions without access to physical NBN connections, or even those that are in a situation where the physical connection doesn't cut the mustard, NBN Fixed Wireless connections are a great option to get hooked up with fast internet.

NBN Fixed Wireless is available in speed tiers, just like the wired connections, and carriers offer different data limits too, so it's worth weighing up your needs when comparing options.

Here's is our pick for the best NBN Fixed Wireless plan, but you can view the comparison tool below for more options.

Best NBN Fixed Wireless plan: our pick

NBN Fixed Wireless | Unlimited data | AU$54.90 p/m This deal from Tangerine nets you an NBN 50-equivalent Fixed Wireless connection (42Mbps typical evening speed) with unlimited data, no setup fee, and a 14-day trial. The AU$54.90 monthly cost is for the first 6 months, and then it raises to AU$69.90 monthly, which is still the best option out there for this speed and data combo. There's no lock-in contract, and you can choose an option that comes with a modem for AU$129.90, or bring your own.View Deal

Best home wireless deals

While mobile broadband connections (see below) are designed to be used on the move, home wireless plans give you an alternative to NBN's own Fixed Wireless plans by making use of the mobile network.

With modems you'll need to keep hooked up in your house, these plans are intended to just be used in the home and tend to offer much more in the way of data than the below mobile broadband offerings.

Best 4G home wireless plan: our pick

4G home wireless | 500GB data | from AU$67.50 p/m Optus' current deal on its 4G Internet Everyday plan gets you a 10% discount on the price of the 500GB plan for a full 24 months (or AU$7.50 per month), bringing it down to just AU$67.50 monthly. You can either pay on a month-to-month basis with a AU$216 upfront fee for the modem, or get the latter for free if you sign up for the full 24 month contract. Total minimum cost is AU$283.50View Deal

Best 5G home wireless plan: our pick

Telstra and Optus are the only ones with 5G home wireless options at the moment, but Telstra's service is currently invite-only. That makes Optus the only real option at present, although thankfully it's plans are pretty good value.

Optus' 5G Internet Everyday plan | Unlimited data | AU$75 p/m While Optus' 5G home plans don't have a data limit, the speed of this lower tier is capped at 100Mbps (typical evening speed of 85Mbps), which actually makes it cheaper than most NBN 100 plans. Note that if you sign up for on a month-to-month basis, you'll have to pay a AU$200 start-up fee, but this is waived if you sign up for a 24-month contract. If the 100Mbps download speed cap is too low, moving up to the AU$90 p/m plan gets rid of that limit (instead, the typical evening speed is rated at 239Mbps) and also includes a Fetch Mighty package (see the site for details).View Deal

Best mobile broadband deals

Mobile broadband (as it says on the tin) offers customers the ability to connect their devices to the mobile data networks rather than other internet services, such as the NBN.

Some 4G data plans come with portable modems, giving you access to the 'net on the move, while others assume you already have your modem or are designed to slot straight into your SIM-compatible device, such as an iPad with 4G capabilities.

Here, we've selected the most well-balanced plan on offer, but the comparison tool below will help you make your choice if it doesn't suit your needs.

Best 4G mobile broadband plan: our pick

4G Mobile Broadband | 20GB data | from AU$25 p/m Telstra's Small Mobile Broadband plan is one of the few that offers enough data to be useful while keeping a fairly low cost. With 20GB of included data and data-free streaming of Apple Music and select sports, you can stretch this limit quite a bit. It's only AU$25 a month if you've already got a 4G modem and has no lock-in contract, or you can include a modem for as little as AU$4.12 a month (if you pay it off over the course of 24 months). Total minimum cost is AU$25View Deal

Best 5G mobile broadband plan: our pick

Similar to the 4G mobile broadband above, this option offers much the same experience but instead employing the additional speed and bandwidth on the superfast 5G network.

At this point, the 5G network is still rather young in Australia, so there aren't as many options available as with 4G, but it's still worth checking out if you're after portable internet that's capable of excellent speeds on 5G but can also make use of 4G if needed.

5G Mobile Broadband | 200GB data | from AU$75 p/m Telstra's got some of the only 5G-capable mobile broadband plans at the moment, and this offering is the only one with enough data to be genuinely useful on the superfast mobile network. This plan nets you 200GB to use each month, with the base AU$75 monthly cost coming with no lock-in contract term but also no modem. You can either bring your own 5G capable modem, or choose from the two that Telstra has to offer and include them in your monthly payments (albeit, over the course of 24 months). This plan also offers Telstra's 4GX network if you don't happen to be in range of 5G at any given time. Total minimum cost is AU$75View Deal

