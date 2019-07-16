The Dell XPS 13 is back to $200 off to close out Prime Day

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after a month.

The Dell XPS 13 is back down to a much more attractive sale price for Amazon Prime Day: just $999 for the mid-range model. That's $200 off the starting list price, making this a cheaper option to start than the 2018 MacBook Air.

This version of the XPS 13 is, again, mid-range. So, its parts on offer amount to an Intel Core i5 processor (CPU) driving a 1080p, 13.3-inch display – paired with 8GB of memory (RAM) and a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD).

In fact, with this deal you're getting a somewhat similar laptop to the MacBook Air with twice as much storage for $100 less.

Dell XPS 13 (2019, 128GB) is $1,199 $999 on Dell.com

This is a winning flagship from Dell that will likely please for years to come, with ports and processing power that's bound to last. This is probably the most reliably recommendable laptop of Prime Day.View Deal

Why is this a good Dell XPS 13 deal?

The Dell XPS 13 is both an icon in the enterprise hardware world and is our top-rated laptop of 2019 for most people. With that level of versatility, performance and reputation, it should be easier to consider this model over most other 13.3-inch laptops.

Plus, discounts on these laptops are rare, so it's wise to take what you can get without knowing whether the laptop will get just a steep of a discount during a later sales event. Certainly look around before clicking the buy button, but know that this is the lowest price on this version of the more than decent laptop that we could find during Amazon Prime Day.

TechRadar is scouring Amazon and other retailers' websites rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.