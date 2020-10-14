Amazon Prime Day running headphone deals: the biggest savings available now

This year's Amazon Prime Day running headphone deals have arrived, with offers from brands including Aftershokz, Bose and Adidas.

You'll find a mix of designs here, from robust over-ear designs that fit snugly to stay in place while you pound the pavements, through to lightweight bone conduction headsets that don't block out ambient noise so you'll still be aware of nearby cyclists, pedestrians, traffic and other hazards as you run.

If you're looking for a pair of headphones for general use, rather than for running specifically, take a look at our larger guide to the best headphone deals on Amazon Prime Day, which also includes lots of great offers from Amazon's rivals.

If you want to take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day running headphone deals here, you'll need a Prime membership. If you don't have one, you can still take part with a 30-day free trial of Amazon's premier delivery service, which means you can shop all these savings for free and keep Prime going until well into next month (just cancel it before the trial period is up if you don't want to keep it).

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Take part in Prime Day for free with a 30-day trial of Prime. You'll get the same benefits as paid members: free delivery, early access to lightning deals, plus video streaming, music, Prime gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial. After 30 days, Prime will cost $12.99/£7.99 per month.

The best Amazon Prime Day running headphone deals

Amazon has cut prices on a raft of running headphones for Prime Day 2020, so we've rounded up the very best deals for you right here.

Amazon Prime Day running headphone deals in the US

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $174.95 at Amazon

You'll find the Powerbeats Pro available for just $174.95 right now. That beats the lowest price we've seen on these fitness-inspired true wireless earbuds by $25, making it the cheapest the Beats buds have ever been. Fantastic comfort and an ear grip design ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free: £179.95 £110.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for some half-decent sound from true wireless earbuds, these Bose earbuds are ideal – especially for working out. The fit is a bit open and they can protrude somewhat – but for this price, we're willing to overlook that.View Deal

Eken Bone Conduction Headphones: $59.99 $40.71 at Amazon

These bone conduction headphones are ideal for use while running or cycling, as they keep your ears open to your surroundings – and with a $19 discount, they're a bargain.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day running headphone deals in the UK

Aftershokz Trekz Air: £99.95 £69.97 at Amazon

The Trekz Air are some of the best Bluetooth running headphones around - lightweight, comfortable, and with impressive sound quality. Their open-ear design means you can still hear surrounding noises from cars, cyclists and other hazards as you run, making your workouts safer.

View Deal

Aftershokz Trekz Titanium: £69.95 £55.96 at Amazon

The Aftershokz Trekz Titanium are a slightly older model than the Trekz Air, and are somewhat bulkier, but are still very comfortable to wear even on long runs, and will allow you to remain aware of your surroundings thanks to their bone conduction technology, which transmits sound without blocking your ears.

View Deal

Adidas Sport RPT-01: £119.99 £80 at Amazon

If you prefer a pair of over-ear headphones for working out, the Adidas Sport RPT-01 are well worth your attention. When we reviewed these running headphones, we were impressed by their marathon battery life, rugged design and bass-heavy sound (ideal for pounding the pavements).

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day running headphone deals: will these prices drop any lower?

These Amazon Prime Day running headphone deals are not likely to drop further in price over Black Friday - that is, at Amazon. Last year we saw headphone deals like these sticking to their same Prime Day sales prices over the November shopping weekend, and there's nothing to suggest that Amazon will do anything differently in 2020.

In fact, with Prime Day being so close to Black Friday this year, it's even more likely that these are the best prices you'll get out of Amazon this year. Competing against the biggest shopping event of the year isn't easy, so Amazon will be looking to make some considerable impact with its offers this October. After all, they don't want to devalue their own sales event by offering cheaper prices in November.

However, it's worth noting that November is a stellar time to be shopping for a new set of running headphones. Other retailers may well beat these Amazon Prime Day headphone deals come November, though that's not a guarantee and there's likely to be plenty more competition in November making that race to checkout all the more difficult.