3 things to look for when buying running headphones in 2024

With summer fast approaching, that can only mean one thing; the running season is near. And with that in mind, now is the perfect time to start searching for a pair of running headphones.

There’s no better time than now to start gathering your research on what running headphones will work best for you. Whether you’re completely new to running or you’re very experienced and are looking to upgrade your gear for your next marathon, we’re here to point you in the right direction so that you can secure the best running headphones for your needs.

Like with any piece of gear, there are a lot of factors to think about before making the final purchase. While appearance is a big element for most runners, it takes more than a good-looking set of headphones to endure the intensity of a run no matter the distance. You need to take into account audio capabilities, waterproofing, and overall fit, because no one wants to be uncomfortable while nailing a 5k.

To narrow it down for you, we’ve pinpointed three basic areas for you to look for during your hunt for running headphones. Throughout our guide, we’ve also weaved in some recommendations we think fit best for each element along with links to our guides on the different types of running headphones. Hopefully these three elements will give you a clear idea of what to look for, and more importantly, help you soundtrack your runs wherever you are in your running journey.

1. Awareness

(Image credit: Future)

Scoring a set of noise cancelling headphones can guarantee your listening experience will be smooth and uninterrupted. But while this makes for great audio quality overall,, it’s important to consider your surroundings during a run, especially if you run through cities and busier areas.

Though some of the best noise cancelling headphones can help to improve overall sound quality, what they lack is the ability to leave you aware of your surroundings and when it comes to running, personal safety should come first. With that in mind, it’s worth checking out what bone conduction headphones are out there.

The best bone conduction headphones like the H2O Audio Tri Multi-Sport let outside noise in by sending sound vibrations through the bones in your ear and jaw, leaving room for sounds of traffic, cyclists, and other loud commuters to be more present during your exercises.

You’ll find the same effect with the best open ear headphones such as the Shokz OpenFit, which don’t place the tech directly within the ear canal leaving room for you to pick up on your surroundings. If you don’t like open ear designs, transparency modes found on earbuds such as the AirPods Pro 2 would do the trick, as long as you keep the volume at a low-to-medium level.

2. Waterproofing

H2O Audio Tri Multi-Sport Waterproof Open Ear Headphones (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

It should be a no-brainer that this should be another factor to consider when purchasing running headphones, and it’s even more important if you live somewhere where rainfall is constant (I’m talking to you UK runners).

The easiest way to see if a set of headphones has good waterproofing is to check out its IP rating and know the difference between them. In short, headphones with an IP rating of IPX4 and over will provide reliable waterproofing, meaning that you can use them in wet weather conditions without worrying about damaging them. In that case, we’d suggest checking out the JBL Reflect Aero earphones (IP68), or the previously mentioned H2O Audio Tri Multi-Sport (IPX8).

JBL Reflect Aero (Image credit: JBL)

Additionally, the best waterproof headphones will be able to endure heavy sweat conditions during longer runs or exercises at a higher intensity, so if wet weather isn’t a concern for you, waterproofing is still a factor for you to consider if you frequent HIIT workouts. The first model that comes to mind is the Beats Powerbeats Pro (IPX4), which are also great endurance headphones if you’re a long distance runner.

You should note that there is a difference between waterproof and water-resistant headphones, both of which provide different things. We have a waterproof vs water-resistant headphones guide which helps identify exactly what you’re looking for.

3. Fit

(Image credit: Beats)

One thing that runners look for in any fitness gear is comfort, and like any good pair of running shoes, the same applies to running headphones.

Unlike regular headphone models, it’s essential for runners to consider purchasing a set that provides a secure fit which will then ensure a reliable running experience. Many audio brands have adopted different designs and measures for their wireless headphones, the most common one being over-ear hook headphones like the Shokz OpenFit, which double as great open ear headphones.

Shokz’s extensive range of over-ear hook designs makes them a reliable option for running headphones that fit securely. In addition to its ear-hook style headphones, Shokz specializes in headphones with bands that stretch around the head and neck, notably the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction model. While they’re considered slightly higher-end, the investment is worth it if comfort and audio quality are your priorities.

In recent years, brands like Bose have taken a new approach to the design of their open ear headphones with the new “clip” style design in the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. As well as increasing your awareness by leaving your ear open to your surrounding environment, the “clip” provides a secure and safe listening experience that makes them great running companions.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (Image credit: Bose)