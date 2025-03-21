VPNs are, quite frankly, awesome. They shore up your digital security and spoof your location (so you can unblock region-specific content), but that doesn't mean that things won't go wrong.

Even the best VPNs experience hiccups – and sometimes it's not always clear why they happen or what you should do to fix them.

Keep reading, and I'll through through some top troubleshooting tips to help you pinpoint any issues with your VPN.

How to check if your VPN is working

Is your VPN working as intended? There are a few quick ways to figure it out. Follow these simple steps to troubleshoot your VPN connection:

Check VPN status. Start off simple and double-check that your VPN is switched on. Then head to the provider site to check for outages (and yes – this does sound dangerously close to the classic "have you tried restarting your computer/program?" advice you often get from tech support, but sometimes it really is that straightforward).

Start off simple and double-check that your VPN is switched on. Then head to the provider site to check for outages (and yes – this does sound dangerously close to the classic "have you tried restarting your computer/program?" advice you often get from tech support, but sometimes it really is that straightforward). Run a speed test. While connected to a VPN, run a speed test – if you see low speeds (i.e. significantly lower than what you normally see), this could indicate an issue.

While connected to a VPN, run a speed test – if you see low speeds (i.e. significantly lower than what you normally see), this could indicate an issue. Identify DNS/WebRTC leaks. I'll explain these leaks later, but for now, note that NordVPN and Surfshark have specialized tools to help you identify them. If you're currently using either of these VPNs, it's worth running a few checks.

How to check for IP leaks

IP leaks occur when your original IP address is exposed while using a VPN. There are several reasons this might happen – like if you're using a dodgy free VPN or visiting a site that isn't encrypted.

Your IP address can be used to trace your activity so, naturally, you'll want a VPN that keeps it secure and concealed for as long as you're connected to a server. Here's the easiest way to check for these pesky leaks:

Switch your VPN off

Go to whatismyipaddress.com and make a note of your public IP address

Switch your VPN on, connect to a server, and then re-check your IP address

The address should be different and display the new address assigned to you by your VPN. If you're still seeing your original IP address, you're experiencing an IP address leak

What kind of IP leaks are there?

The two main types of IP leaks that occur with a VPN are DNS leaks and WebRTC leaks.

You can think of the Domain Name System (DNS) as an address book. It holds a record of website domains and translates them into their Internet Protocol (IP) addresses. Using an app or website means that your device pings your ISP's DNS server, requesting that app or site's IP address so it can load it for you.

However, when you use a VPN, your device typically contacts a VPN server instead of your ISP's DNS.

No good leaks (Image credit: Getty Images) Data breaches are a different animal altogether – but they can be privacy nightmares in their own right. Check out our jargon-free guide to the dangers of data leaks for all the details.

So, having a DNS leak while using a VPN means that services connected to the internet – such as apps and websites – see your actual IP address instead of your VPN-provided IP address. From a privacy standpoint, this is the last thing you want.

A Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) leak reveals your real IP address through a security flaw in programs like web browsers. Messaging apps like Facebook Messenger and Google Meet typically use WebRTC, although it's commonly used in other programs, too.

So, DNS leaks when using a VPN are typically the fault of your VPN provider. WebRTC leaks are typically related to other software – like your web browser.

What causes IP leaks?

Ultimately, there are several reasons why an IP leak might happen: split tunneling, web browser settings, interference by specific apps/websites, and more.

If you want to prevent these leaks, you should invest in a secure paid VPN – not a free service – armed with a reliable kill switch and modern encryption settings and VPN protocols. You should also keep an eye on any updates and ensure sure they're installed as quickly as possible.

What if my VPN still doesn't work?

As with most, if not all, issues in the world of cybersecurity, identifying the problem is the easy part - figuring out how to solve it can be much more difficult.

While there's no one-solution-fixes-all hack to be had here, I'll run through some of the most common fixes to consider when dealing with a VPN that just won't work:

Restart the VPN. I know it sounds silly and incredibly basic, but sometimes a reboot is genuinely all it takes. I can't begin to tell you how many times I've gotten things to work by simply restarting them (and maybe occasionally kicking them, but that's another story).

I know it sounds silly and incredibly basic, but sometimes a reboot is genuinely all it takes. I can't begin to tell you how many times I've gotten things to work by simply restarting them (and maybe occasionally kicking them, but that's another story). Switch VPN servers. VPNs typically offer multiple servers in any one location, meaning it's worth trying a different one and seeing if things improve.

VPNs typically offer multiple servers in any one location, meaning it's worth trying a different one and seeing if things improve. Switch VPN protocols. While you're at it, you may also try using TCP instead of UDP to resolve connectivity issues.

While you're at it, you may also try using TCP instead of UDP to resolve connectivity issues. Check firewall settings. It's no joke – sometimes, firewalls can outright block VPN traffic and prevent users from connecting to a server.

It's no joke – sometimes, firewalls can outright block VPN traffic and prevent users from connecting to a server. Contact customer support. If all else (including the kick) fails, this is another option – for more stubborn issues, including specific troubleshooting advice, reach out to your VPN provider's support department via live chat or email.

You don't have to jump through hoops to figure out whether or not your VPN is doing what it's supposed to. VPN apps are designed to be easy to use, even if you're totally new to the tech, so troubleshooting issues doesn't require a programmer's know-how.

Bottom line – before your blood pressure rises and you rue the day you decided to invest in a virtual private network, remember that your VPN has likely (some would even say most certainly) saved you from myriad online threats and snoops.

Keep cool, take things a step at a time, and remember that help is always at hand. You'll have your VPN up and running again in no time.