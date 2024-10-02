Skoda unveils the all-electric Elroq SUV, with specs and price to tempt buyers away from combustion engines

Skoda has given us the best look yet at its latest electric model that hopes to build on the foundations laid by the larger Enyaq thanks to a similar premium build quality at a more affordable price.

Badged the Elroq, the latest compact SUV is only slightly shorter than the Enyaq but manages to squeeze in similar space for occupants, as well as ample stowage room in the boot or trunk for life’s junk.

Prices have only be revealed for the European market so far, where it will start at $33,000 or £31,500, which is roughly $42,000 / AU$60,750. That’s around a £5,000 / $6,600 / AU$9,600 saving over the existing Enyaq.

Priced keenly, the Elroq enters an increasingly contested space, with the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tesla Model Y and the ID3 from sister brand Volkswagen considered key rivals. On top of this, it also goes head-to-head with the BYD Atto 3, which was recently introduced to Europe by the Chinese manufacturer.

(Image credit: Skoda)

Skoda hopes to reel in customers with a wide variety of battery sizes and motor options, with three battery capacities (55, 63 and 82 kWh) available at launch, with each able to be specified with numerous power outputs and electric motor set-ups.

The range kicks off with the Elroq 50, which introduces the smallest battery and a 125kW electric motor, creeping up to the 63 kWh battery that’s mated to a more powerful 150kW motor in the Elroq 60. The most potent Elroq 85 will deliver a total output of 210kW and the most performance-orientated driving experience.

All of the cars currently available to order will be rear-wheel-drive, but Skoda says it plans to introduce an all-wheel-drive variant, dubbed the Elroq 85x, later in 2025.

Electric range is now a key deciding factor in purchasing and predictably, the cheapest Elroq 50 model offers the fewest miles, with 230-miles between stops. This is on par with what most of its small EV rivals offer, although slightly down on the more expensive entry-level VW ID3.

The larger 63 kWh battery can manage slightly longer between charges, with an official WLTP range of 260-miles. But it is the most expensive 85, which confusingly has an 82 kWh battery, that offers the greatest distance between charging stops, thanks to a 360-mile official range.

Big brands pushing EVs mass market

(Image credit: Skoda)

With prices starting at closer to £30,000 ($40,000 / $58,000), the Elroq is rapidly reaching price parity with some of the similarly-sized petrol-powered models Skoda currently offers in its line-up.

Yet the new EV brings with it the latest iteration of Skoda’s 'modern solid' exterior design language, which includes new LED lights at the front and a heavily revised front end that has been optimized for aerodynamics.

Inside, there are still plenty of the brand’s now famous 'simply clever' touches, such as the built-in ice scraper that now lives inside the boot or trunk.

There is also a robust stowage net under the parcel shelf for storing charging cables, a handful of USB-C charging outlets dotted throughout the cabin, plentiful cubby holes and Skoda’s trademark umbrella that’s stashed in the driver’s door.

Infotainment is taken care of by a 13-inch touchscreen display that features a new user interface, complete with a ChatGPT-enabled voice assistant called Laura.

Owners can pin shortcut buttons to a dedicated area for the most used functions and a slither of physical buttons for climate, driving modes and parking assistance means not everything is committed to screen.

With the likes of Ford and Hyundai hitting the brakes on new EV plans, Skoda looks set to bolster its all-electric offering, hoping that on-the-fence customers can be tempted by a reasonable price and the brand's reputation for a quality product.

However, the company is entering turbulent times, as recent sales figures have shown that the battery electric vehicle share of new car registrations in Europe was down by almost one third in August.