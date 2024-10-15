Renault reveals boxy reimagining of the classic R4, proving that electric SUVs don’t need to be bland and faceless

High on the fumes of lithium-ion battery production, Renault is continuing its trip down memory lane with the unveiling of the Renault 4 E-Tech at the Paris motor show. This retro-inspired crossover is just as nostalgic as the recently released Renault 5 but with added roominess and a workhorse demeanor.

The original Renault 4 of the 1960s was immediately embraced in its home country, as it was used to ferry everything from people to livestock in a robust, reliable package. Like the liberating Renault 5, the R4 sold in its millions.

This new-fangled all-electric version isn’t exactly faithful to the design language of its forefather but instead opts to offer a few subtle nods to the past. For example, there’s a modern take on the original car’s vertical grille and the cheeky rear quarter windows.

Around the back, there’s a more obvious play on the original R4 in the shape of the taillights, while the designers have even added plastic shrouding to the rear bumper, evoking the metallic hooks found on the cars of the 60s.

(Image credit: Renault)

Predictably, it is based on the same AmpR small vehicle platform as the Renault 5, but it features an increased ground clearance (some 1.2cm more than the Captur SUV) and generally improved interior roominess compared to the recent R5 reimagining.

There is more head and legroom for rear passengers, and the boot or trunk space is up to 420 liters, which is an increase of almost 100 liters over the Renault 5.

The French marque has also added lashing hooks, elasticated bands, and cubbyholes for stashing various objects in the back... there’s that utilitarian side coming through.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A neat feature that has been resurrected from the archives is a modern take on the classic canvas roof. Here, a plastic canvas roof can be opened electrically - or by using the AI voice assistant Reno - to act as a sunroof or peeled all the way back like a quasi-convertible.

Although, with roof bars fitted and standard, opening the canvas roof to reveal the bottom of a roof rack or top box probably won’t be as romantic as looking up at beautiful cote d'azur sunshine.

Analysis: Renault is on a roll

(Image credit: Renault)

With the recent launch of Renault 5, the unveiling of Renault 4 at the Paris motor show and an impending launch of an electrified Twingo (set to be the smallest and most affordable EV in the Renault stable) the French marque is going against the grain and offering style-focused battery electric vehicles that stand out from the crowd and aren’t solely reserved for the wealthiest buyers.

Like Renault 5, the R4 E-Tech will be offered with either 52kWh or 40kWh battery packs, mated to electric motors that develop between 120hp and 150hp. Depending on the size of the battery, the electric range is slated to be either 250 or 186 miles.

A similar infotainment offering is also on the cards, comprising twin 10-inch displays, complete with AI assistant Reno and a premium Harman Kardon sound system. The interior is similarly stylish, relying on soft-touch fabrics and retro-inspired touches to create a premium-feeling ambiance.

Prices haven’t yet been confirmed, but Renault says the 4 E-Tech will be marginally more expensive than the Renault 5, so we can expect prices to start at around £30,000 - or around $40,000/AU$58,500.

With the Kia EV3, the Skoda Elroq, the Dacia Spring and Hyundai Inster all tipped to go on sale next year, Europe is going to be faced with a healthy choice of smaller, more affordable electric vehicles that could finally turn the tide of faltering sales figures and hesitant buyers.