The year so far in EVs: the 9 biggest launches of 2024 and what's coming next

This year is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for EVs – Tesla's once vice-like grip on electric cars is loosening, and rivals from across the globe are starting to clamor for a piece of the EV pie. As we hit the mid-year point of 2024, it's time to take a look back at what's happened so far – and what's to come later this year.

The impending threat of China to the traditional car giants has already started to grow, as the likes of BYD, Nio and more have started to notch up sales in Europe and other previously untapped markets.

The former is busy cementing its place as market leader of "new energy vehicles" (NEVs), sponsoring the likes of Euro 2024 and a host of other big ticket events in order to get its name in front of as many potential punters as possible.

But while North America is introducing ever stricter rules on vehicles and tech imported from China, other more established brands have started to deliver on their promise of an increasing electrified line-up, while Tesla has been silent on what comes next following the hit-and-miss launch of Cybertruck..

The Kia EV6 continues to sell in big numbers across the globe, while the marque's debut seven-seat all-electric SUV launched with glowing reports from early reviewers, including this very writer.

Sister company Hyundai gave us a glimpse into the future of fast, fun and fantastically noisy electric hot hatches with the formidable Ioniq 5 N, while an electric motor arms race is well underway at the Volkswagen Group, with both Audi and Porsche unleashing insanely powerful saloons.

Those are some of the headlines so far, but let's take a closer look at the biggest EV highlights of 2024 so far, followed by a look ahead further down the road...

EVs in 2024: what have been the biggest launches so far this year?

(Image credit: Porsche)

Big, bold and unashamedly futuristic, Kia beat the likes of Volvo and Range Rover to be the first to get its massive seven-seat EV 9 SUV to market. With a price tag that will happily tickle $54,900 / £64,995, it is by far the most expensive Kia to ever grace a forecourt and is proof that the once 'budget' brand can now mix it with the big guns.

Meanwhile, Porsche and Audi both unveiled refreshed version of their RS e-tron GT and Taycan electric saloons.

The Taycan Turbo S can smash 0-62mph in just 2.4 seconds, making it one of the fastest-accelerating production Porsches ever, while Audi’s 912bhp RS e-tron GT Performance is the most powerful road car to wear the famous Four Rings.

(Image credit: Audi)

It seems EVs continue to set new benchmarks for performance, while even Bugatti’s famously flamboyant offerings haven’t escaped electrification.

Although not due to arrive until 2026, the $4 million 1,775bhp Tourbillon fuses an 8.3-liter naturally-aspirated V16 engine with a 25kWh battery pack and three electric motors for a 300mph-plus top speed.

Lotus is also busy bolstering its line-up of luxurious and sporty EVs, with the Chinese-owned brand taking the wraps off the sleek Emeya this year.

The 600bhp, 380-mile range saloon is already on sale in China, but will begin deliveries in other markets later this year, hitting the headlines with the fact that it can charge faster than an iPhone.

(Image credit: Hyundai)

Slightly more down to earth, but equally as scintillating, is the Porsche Macan EV, which is open for order now in some markets and boasts the latest iteration of Android Automotive to sit alongside the insane performance offered in Turbo versions.

Speaking of insane performance, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which launched earlier this year, will also soon be hitting roads. It uses all manner of trickery to fake gear changes and engine noise for a true petrol-head’s driving experience.

There’s way too much to go into detail, but you can read our Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first drive (both on road and track) if you want to get under the skin of how the engineers made a 2.2-tonne EV feel like a sprightly hot hatch.

Perhaps more importantly for EV uptake in general, the promised march of smaller and more affordable electric vehicles looks like it is finally underway.

Kia revealed all about its EV3, while the Renault 5 finally made its public debut at the smaller-than-usual Geneva motor show.

Both of those cars are set to cost between £25,000 (around $31,500/AU$47,500) and £30,000 (around £38,000/AU$57,0000, making them much more affordable than many EVs currently on sale.

(Image credit: Kia)

In addition to this, affordable European brand Dacia unveiled its Spring electric city car, which will cost less than £15,000 (around $19,000 / AU$28,500) when it is arrives later this year. Hyundai also delivered on its promise of a tiny, Casper-based EV that is now officially called Inster and will go on sale early 2025.

Smaller still is Micro's diminutive Microlino EV, which was also on display at the Geneva Motor Show but has since gone on sale.

It gets drivers as young as 14 behind the wheel in some regions, weighs in at a mere 435kg and sees the return of the fuss-free bubble car of 1950s – only electrified for the modern age.

EVs in 2024: what electric cars are coming next?

(Image credit: Alpine)

There is still a lot more to come on the EV front this year, with the aforementioned Renault 5 also spawning a racier version in Alpine’s A290, a model that was unveiled in the flesh recently.

Audi’s long-awaited electrified version of its A6 will arrive in the form of the Audi A6 e-tron, while Citroen’s e-C3 will come promising a very affordable price tag and a very useable electric range of around 199 miles.

Jaguar Land Rover is also tipped to put its hotly-anticipated Range Rover Electric on sale later this year, while the Polestar 3 and 4 will offer luxurious SUV and saloon body shapes from the stylish Swedish brand... even if the latter lacks a rear windscreen.

BYD will also continue to shake up the EV market with the launch of its Seal U SUV - a model that is tipped to take on the Tesla Model Y with innovative in-car tech, big batteries and tempting price tags.

Stateside, Chevrolet will launch its first ever electric Silverado pick-up to do battle with the Ford F-150 Lightning, while GMC also gets in on the action with the Sierra EV.

Jeep fans also won't have to wait too long for the much-hyped 592bhp Wagoneer S, with hardcore Trailhawk models soon to follow.

EVs in 2024: what about electric motorcycles and scooters?

(Image credit: Maeving)

An increasing number of established motorcycle brands have started dabbling with electrification this year, although many have decided the learner-friendly 125cc market is potentially the most profitable.

Granted, Harley-Davidson has been hammering away at the larger capacity audience with its LiveWire for some time now, while Verge continues to add increasing amounts of tech to its TS, but these still command eye-watering asking prices.

The Maeving RM1S proved to be one of the most fun electric two-wheelers we have ever ridden and costs a fraction of those aforementioned machines, while Kawasaki and BMW also got in on the low-powered action this year with the Ninja Z e-1 and CE 02 respectively.

They both form part of our 7 hottest new electric motorcycles and scooters to boost your commute, which is well worth a read if you're thinking of shunning fossil fuels on the daily commute.