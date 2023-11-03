Citroen reveals Europe's first 'affordable' electric car – and it has a decent range too

French automaker Citroën has taken the wraps off its upcoming ë-C3, which is set to arrive in the UK and Europe next year and looks likely to be one of the most affordable electric vehicles you can buy.

The diminutive, battery-powered runaround shares its name with Citroen’s best-selling C3 model, but features a slightly raised ride height and chunkier SUV-like styling.

Powering the upcoming car is an 83kW/113hp electric motor and 44kWh battery pack that provides up to 199 miles of range, while the addition of 100kW DC rapid charging will take you from 20% to 80% capacity in as little as 26 minutes, if you're using an appropriate charging station.

In line with Citroën’s 'Fair Pricing' strategy, it promises the car will go in sale with a price tag of less than £23,000, while an even cheaper model with a 125-mile electric range will arrive in Europe in 2025 costing €19,990. But the French marque hasn’t decided whether that will be offered to UK customers or not.

(Image credit: Citroen)

Despite the comparatively low price (it will be even cheaper than the £25,490 BYD Dolphin), Citroën says there will be no compromise on comfort. The ë-C3 will boast a version of the brand’s latest "Comfort Suspension" system and Citroën Advanced Comfort seats, which it says will deliver an "ambience similar to that of the home living room or lounge". That sounds very pleasant in theory, at least.

It is taller and more space efficient than the current C3 (you can thank the small SUV proportions for that) and the model benefits from a new Head-Up Display, as well as a 10.25-inch colour infotainment screen on certain trim levels.

A Smartphone Station also comes as standard on all models, which sees a smartphone holder installed on the dash that auto-launches a dedicated new app using NFC (Near Field Communication) wireless technology.

"Via this app, owners use their device to access shortcuts to phone, radio, navigation, and music app services. The ë-C3’s steering wheel controls ensure drivers keep their hands on the wheel, and the Home button makes it easy to navigate back to the homepage of the app" Citroën says.

(Image credit: Citroen)

Driving down the cost of EVs

The French marque has managed to keep the costs of its upcoming ë-C3 down by adapting its cheaper Smart Car platform. Originally designed to underpin a value C3 offering for emerging markets, it has been tweaked, improved and strengthened to meet more stringent European crash tests.

Plus, it has the flexibility to house either battery packs and electric motors, or an internal combustion engine. The French marque said it is willing to consider an ICE version if demand is there.

What's more, the automaker has used Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery packs for the ë-C3, which are cheaper to produce and feature fewer rare earth materials. They aren’t as energy dense, but that’s reflected in the relatively measly 199-mile range.

But that doesn't seem to phase Citroën. Project manager, Guillaume Noël, told Autocar: "In the B-segment, we want to keep it simple. We know that, on average, most of our customers do less than 80km (50 miles) per day, and I’m sure that, even in cold weather, we will be able to meet that requirement."