Jeep has been teasing its ‘global’ electric SUV for some time now, but recently ramped up excitement levels by revealing images of a production-ready model (see gallery below) and the news that it will go on sale in the US and Canada later this year with a starting price of $71,995 (around £56,500 / AU$108,500) for the Launch Edition.

Set to boast a hefty 592bhp from its twin motor set-up and giant 100.5kWh battery pack (Jeep will also offer smaller 85kWh options), the big SUV is slated to smash the 0-60mph sprint in just 3.4 seconds and can manage a maximum range of up to 500 miles on a single charge in select future variants.

Jeep will introduce Wagoneer S into the US and Canadian markets first with a Launch Edition vehicle, which sees a 400-volt architecture pair up with the aforementioned 100.5kWh pack that offers around 300 miles of range. However, Jeep has also said the platform can handle an 800V set-up, meaning the future charging times will be reduced from the claimed 23 minutes (20 to 80 per cent) for this model.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jeep) (Image credit: Jeep) (Image credit: Jeep) (Image credit: Jeep) (Image credit: Jeep)

Alongside smaller battery and lower-powered versions, Jeep has hinted that it could also cement its reputation as a diehard off-road brand with the announcement of a Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept.

Based on the Launch Edition mentioned previously, this concept sports beefed-up body cladding, raised suspension, tow hooks, massive all-terrain tires, a chunky roof rack and a special Rock driving mode, which is in addition to the Auto, Sand, Snow, Eco and Sport found on the production model.

Inside, Jeep has added a stone veneer to the dash and door trims, as well as bright red toggle switches that take care of the various drive modes and grab handles so passengers aren’t flung around the cockpit when the terrain gets tough.

There’s no confirmation on whether the Trailhawk concept will go into production as it is, but we’d be very surprised if the trim level isn’t offered on the Wagoneer S in the future, seeing as the Trailhawk moniker has been a fixture of pretty much every Jeep in recent history.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first global, all-electric Jeep

(Image credit: Jeep)

Jeep dabbled with electrification in its much smaller Avenger model, which was launched in Europe last year and received a mixed reception from its early reviewers – some of which cited poor off-road performance and an uninspiring infotainment offering as negatives.

However, the larger and decidedly more powerful Wagoneer S looks set to become the first truly global and truly capable electric Jeep model, with sales slated for North America later this year, as well as European and wider markets further down the line.

What’s more, this inherently more expensive machine boasts some serious in-car technology, including a massive 45-inches of digital display real estate, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment screen in the middle, a 12.25-inch front passenger display and a digital instrument cluster.

Jeep will be hoping that this altogether more premium offering will boast enough performance and vehicle technology to coax customers out of their gas-guzzling machines and into Jeep's (and the Stellantis Group's) electric future.

If it can do that, the brand will then be best placed to use the 'trickle-down' effect of its interior technology and features to bolster and entire range of electric SUVs and 4x4s in the near future.