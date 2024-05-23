Kia’s first affordable EV is here with an AI assistant and an impressive 372-mile range

Despite teasing a raft of new electric models last year, Kia has finally revealed the production ready version of its upcoming EV3. It pinches plenty of tech and luxuries from the massive and multi award-winning EV9, but shrinks it into a more compact package that is rumored to cost around $35,000 / £30,000 / AU$55,000 when it goes on sale later this year.

Running on the same basic underpinnings as the current EV6 and EV9, Kia’s flexible E-GMP platform means designers have been able to shrink the proportions considerably compared to those vehicles, with the EV3 measuring 4300mm long, which is slightly shorter than the marque’s current Niro model.

The compact SUV will be offered in both standard and long range versions, with the latter capable of clocking up an impressive 373 miles from its 81.4kWh battery packs. This is more than many of its rivals in the current compact electric crossover class, with examples like the Volvo EX30 managing around 295 miles.

(Image credit: Kia)

Naturally, these longer range models will cost more, but Kia says it will aim to hit the lowest prices by offering a 58.3kWh variant of the nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) battery – although the targeted range is to be confirmed. Both models use a single 150kW electric motor that drives the rear axle, which sees the fastest 0-62mph sprint time pegged at 7.5 seconds.

Despite borrowing numerous styling cues and a lot of the interior tech (more on that later) from the larger EV9, Kia says that the more compact and cheaper model will run a 400V architecture, rather than the 800V system found on seven-seat SUV.

This means charging speeds aren’t as rapid, with the South Korean marque claiming the battery can charge from 10-80 per cent in approximately 31 minutes in the Long Range model, thanks to charging speeds of up to 128kW. The charge rate is limited to 102kW for the smaller battery pack.

(Image credit: Kia)

Inside, chief designer Karim Habib has managed to carry over much of the "lounge-like" feel of his concept car, with a sliding central tray that sits between the driver and front passenger that can be used to work on a laptop of place coffee cups when charging.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The awesome rear bench seat of the concept, complete with cushions and sofa-like fabrics, have unfortunately had to go, but the interior still features a number of soft touch surfaces and recycled materials.

Perhaps more importantly, EV3 will be the first EV to showcase Kia’s AI voice assistant, which uses natural language to help with a variety of requests. These range from suggesting nearby coffee shops to enquiring and booking upcoming scheduled servicing.

(Image credit: Kia)

LG’s Automotive Content Platform (ACP) powered by webOS provides the backbone for the infotainment system, which is beamed to a very similar display arrangement to the EV9. The near 30-inches of digital real estate is made up of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a five-inch air-conditioning panel, and a further 12.3-inch touchscreen display.

Thanks to webOS, users can enjoy video games and stream movies or TV via a selection of apps. Kia is particular proud to show off its long-standing relationship with the NBA via customizable Display Themes that will replicate the owner’s favorite team through colors, graphics and animations.

The EV3 will first go on sale in South Korea this summer, but the European launch is slated for later this year. Subsequent launches into further territories are expected before the end of 2024 and, while it hasn’t been confirmed for the US market, we’d be very surprised if North America isn’t on the hit-list.

Analysis: Kia's EV gamble could pay off

(Image credit: Kia)

Although Kia hasn’t confirmed pricing for the EV3 just yet, the company said that it was aiming for the $35,000 / £30,000 / AU$55,000 mark when it unveiled a raft of concepts last year.

In addition to this, it will also launch a smaller EV2 that has the potential to rival the likes of Renault’s recent 5 EV with a sub-$30,000 / £25,000 / AU$45,000 sticker price.

With the likes of BYD offering the Dolphin at that kind of money, as well as MG’s plans to update existing models and replace with fresh metal, Kia is clearly hoping to take a big slice of the mass market pie and fend off fierce competition from recent rivals with EV2 and EV3.

Plus, with the addition of an EV4 saloon, as well as the mid-sized EV5 SUV that we have already seen in production form, Kia is on track to offer one of the most enticing and inclusive EV ranges of any modern manufacturer – be it the legacy automakers or the new kids on the block.

It also has the benefit of a manufacturing plant in Georgia, USA, which could give it the upper hand when it comes to reducing the impact of the recent trade tariffs imposed by the Biden administration – a move that has suddenly made cheap Chinese EVs not so affordable any more.