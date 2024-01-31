Jeep offers a peek inside its upcoming electric SUV – and it looks mighty impressive

In order to combat a recent accidental Facebook leak, Jeep has decided to give a more official look inside its hotly anticipated Wagoneer S electric vehicle, which is slated to go on sale in US markets next year with European models to follow.

Clearly taking aim at premium brands, such as Range Rover and Lexus, the Wagoneer S is festooned with screens and digital displays. There's a display in front of the steering wheel, a larger central infotainment system, as well as a small interactive touchscreen beneath that, which looks as though it takes care of climate and other comfort features.

Finally, the front passenger also gets a screen in a move that we've seen Porsche adopt recently in its Taycan, Macan EV and upcoming Panamera.

(Image credit: Jeep/Stellantis)

The off-road specialist claims that its electric SUV will have "mindful materials and design-focused features" including a "tailored driver control centre with a unique Jeep brand-exclusive Selec-Terrain toggle and dynamic, color-selectable ambient lighting".

Jeep also added that the Wagoneer S will feature "a standard dual-pane panoramic sunroof" and "a discerningly tuned, segment-exclusive, 19-speaker, premium flagship McIntosh audio system".

On the subject of that Select-Terrain toggle, early images reveal that it boasts Sand, Snow, Eco, Auto and Sport modes, which gives a good indication that Jeep isn't mucking about when it comes capability. This looks set to be an EV that can also do the Jeep stuff that discerning customers expect.

(Image credit: Jeep/Stellantis)

Alas, the company is still keeping its cards close to its chest in terms of final specification, but we can tell from the images that the Wagoneer S isn't going to be small – expect around five meters in length or more. A point that is further rammed home by the fact it will be an early adopter of parent company Stellantis' latest STLA large architecture.

Jeep has already said that the electric powertrain can rocket from a standstill to 62mph in 3.5 seconds, thanks to a 600bhp electric motor set-up sending power to all four wheels. An all-electric range is also pegged at over 370-miles.

Analysis: Jeep is pushing into premium territory

(Image credit: Jeep/Stellantis)

It seems that electrification is a good excuse for many manufacturers to attempt to push more upmarket, tapping into a customer base that would have previously bought into brands such as Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and even Range Rover.

It's understandable, given that current battery technology is so expensive, leading to a price disparity when comparing to internal combustion engine variants. With that in mind, many manufacturers have sought to at least raise the quality of their electric offerings in a drive to justify these lofty forecourt figures.

Jeep also looks set to hit the reset button, with both the Wagoneer S and the forthcoming electric Recon model offering the brand's renowned ruggedness with an additional element of opulence.

Where previously a model like the Wrangler (which Recon will aim to rival and potentially replace) served as a faithful – if a little unrefined – workhorse, the electric equivalents will be offered with more premium feeling interiors and next-gen infotainment technology.

But like Land Rover with its most recent Defender, Jeep could find it has to deal with customer backlash, as buyers bemoan the lack of affordable and capable machinery on the market.

While the electric revolution is certainly raising the stakes in term of interior luxury, future-thinking exterior design and cutting-edge tech, it's currently not doing much for those who want something that can be hosed down after a filthy mountain bike session and topped up in the wilderness with a Jerry can.