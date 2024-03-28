Drive safe: the Nextbase 522GW dash cam scores a whopping AU$200 discount

It’s becoming increasingly more common for drivers to install one of the best dash cams in their car to help provide video evidence should any accidents happen when out on the road. But not all dash cams are created equal, so making sure the one you have records high-quality footage and can also store that footage is paramount.

The Nextbase 522GW is one such dash cam that ticks those boxes and it’s now had a very generous AU$200 slashed off its price at The Good Guys, meaning it's now half price!

<a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101ljjE9/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegoodguys.com.au%2Fnextbase-522gw-dash-cam-5318410" data-link-merchant="thegoodguys.com.au"">Nextbase 522GW dash cam | AU$399 AU$199 at The Good Guys (save AU$200) Supporting up to 2K video quality which helps ensure cars on the road ahead are clear to see (including the all-important registration plates), the Nextbase 522GW is one of the better dash cams you can buy. It supports Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and records footage to a microSD card – no subscription required – and includes everything you need in the box to get it attached and installed in your car.

The Nextbase 522GW can be paired with a companion app for iOS and Android to adjust various settings, including recording quality and the information you want included in your recordings, like GPS coordinates, speed and time. There’s also an Intelligent Parking mode that automatically springs your dash cam into life to start recording if it detects any bumps when you’re away from the car.

You also get a fair amount of control in relation to how much the camera sees of the road ahead. Not only does it have a wide 140º field of view, but the lens bezel can be rotated so you can angle it in virtually any direction you wish. There's also a built-in polarising filter to help reduce windshield glare.

Control can come via the aforementioned Amazon Alexa voice assistant, but there's also a 3-inch touchscreen on the back of the device for more manual control. Not all dash cams come with a built-in touchscreen, and if they do, they're not always as big at the 3-inch one on offer here, making the Nextbase 522GW one of the class leaders in this regard.

The 522GW has now been replaced by a more feature-packed 622GW, but this new model is more than double the discounted price of the 522GW here. For simple, high-quality recording, the Nextbase 522GW is more than up to the task.