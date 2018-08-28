The best SIM only on Vodafone deals in August 2018

Editor's pick Limited Time Offer SIM Only Network: Vodafone

Looking for a great SIM only deal on Vodafone? You've come to the right place. If you've just come to the end of your mobile phone contract but don't much fancy ditching your current handset, shoving a free SIM in there is a thrifty alternative to upgrading. And with Vodafone you can even bag yourself free Spotify or Netflix depending on the SIM only on Vodafone deal you choose.

The same goes if you've managed to get hold of a bargain SIM-free phone or have been gifted a hand-me-down from a friend or family member. SIMO could be a good way to go.

Check out our comparison table below to get a tailor-made Vodafone SIM plan. And further down the page, we'll tell you more about what to expect from Vodafone, how to keep hold of your current number and answers to more commonly asked questions.

Vodafone isn't usually the cheapest network for SIMO, so do make sure that you consult our best SIM only deals page before you decide on your SIM. Sometimes retailers throw handsome cashback offers into the mix as a sweetener.

Is Vodafone a good mobile network?

Vodafone is a well established mobile network with good coverage nationwide. There's an added benefit for those in London too, as it's been voted the 'best in test' for voice coverage in the capital.

In fact, Vodafone is so confident of its coverage, it has its own network satisfaction guarantee. This gives new and upgrading customers 30 days to try out their new deal, and if you're unhappy in that time you can provide feedback via the Vodafone app, and even have the option to cancel your deal.

Are Vodafone SIM only deals cheaper than contract?

There's no easy yes or no answer to this question... it's more of a "it can be".

If you've just come to the end of your contract, but are perfectly happy with your current mobile, then grabbing a free SIM from Vodafone is definitely cheaper than starting a fresh mobile phone contract deal.

However, Vodafone does sometimes turn up the odd great SIM only offer, so if you pair a low-cost SIM only on Vodafone with a pricey handset purchase you could well still come out on top. We'd always recommend doing the maths though, and calculating the total cost of the two year phone contract deals - you'll be surprised how much some of them come out at!

Can I keep my old number?

Yes you can! And it's really easy if you're moving from another network, as long as you're prepared. There are three things you'll need to keep transfer your number to your new SIMO deal on Vodafone.

The mobile number you want to keep

The Porting Authorisation Code (PAC) - your previous network provider will give you this (valid for 30 days)

The temporary Vodafone mobile number you got when you took out your new SIM only plan

Once you have these details, just head over to the Vodafone's Keep My Number page and follow the instructions on screen.

If you're already on Vodafone you may need to get in touch with the network about switching your number over to a SIM only deal - but there's information on the Keep My Number page.

If the SIM only deal you want isn't directly from Vodafone you may need to be a little more sneaky. Vodafone won't give you a PAC, so instead you'll have to grab the cheapest free pay-as-you-go SIM (on a rolling monthly contract) you can find from another network (e.g. O2, EE, iD, etc) and give them your PAC code from Vodafone.

Once your number has transferred to the substitute network, call them for a second PAC. Then you can give this to Vodafone and continue using that same telephone number.

Is my phone unlocked - can I use a new SIM in it?

Pop a friend's SIM card (from another network) into your phone. If you immediately get on their network, then you're in luck - your phone is unlocked and you can go ahead and buy your new SIM card.

If their SIM is not recognized, it means your handset is locked (which is generally the case if you've purchased it direct from the network) - but unlocking it isn't difficult.

Three ships all its handsets unlocked from the outset, but the other networks require at least some effort, and usually some cash, from you (see below).

And Apple iPhones are generally locked completely to the network they were originally sold with. So again be prepared to pay to unlock before you move to Vodafone.

O2 You can now unlock any O2 phone for free if you're on a pay monthly contract or PAYG.

You can now unlock any O2 phone for free if you're on a pay monthly contract or PAYG. Three Three phones are all unlocked as soon as they come out of the box. So you can put an EE SIM card in any Three mobile you like without charge and hassle.

Three phones are all unlocked as soon as they come out of the box. So you can put an EE SIM card in any Three mobile you like without charge and hassle. EE If your EE phone is locked, you will have to pay the network £8.99 if you're in contract, but it's free if you're out of your EE contract. Any iPhone from EE will automatically become unlocked after 18 months. Unlocking PAYG EE phones is free if bought directly from the network, otherwise it's £8.99.

What SIM card size do I need?

There are three sizes of SIM card that you can get for your phone, and different phones use different sizes. No modern smartphones take the classic standard SIM (15x25mm) anymore.

Your phone will almost definitely take either a micro (12x15mm) or nano (8.8x12.3mm) SIM, the latter of which has been used by Apple since the iPhone 5 and Samsung since the Galaxy S6.

But there's no need to panic. The networks and third party sellers will let you choose which SIM you need or will simply send out a triple SIM, so you'll get one of each size. Alternatively, they'll send you an adapter so you can use the incorrect SIM size in your phone.

What contract length should I get?

There are two types of SIM only contracts on Vodafone; 30-days and 12 months.

The best value can be found in the 12 month deals, as they lock you into using Vodafone for an entire year before you can switch. That means cheaper bills each month.

However, if you don't like the idea of being tied down for a whole year, then the 30-days rolling contract gives you the option to exit your plan at the end of every month (with a 30 day notice period), allowing you far more freedom. As we've mentioned though, you'll pay a couple of extra quid a month for the privilege.

How much phone data do I need?

Unless you've only ever had pay-as-you-go phones, you've probably already got a pretty decent idea of how many GBs of data you'll need per month.

If you constantly go over your allowance, or have bundles of data to spare a month, then selecting your new Vodafone SIM is a good opportunity to recalibrate. But if you're still a little unsure, we can give you some guidance below...

1GB You can get less data than this a month (250MB) but we really won't recommend anything lower than 1GB these days. It won't cost you much and it'll provide essential access to apps.

You can get less data than this a month (250MB) but we really won't recommend anything lower than 1GB these days. It won't cost you much and it'll provide essential access to apps. 3-6GB A lot of people go for a little more data, as a couple more quid a month doesn't seem like a lot in exchange for much more freedom. Keep up-to-date with social media, the football results and news apps in comfort.

A lot of people go for a little more data, as a couple more quid a month doesn't seem like a lot in exchange for much more freedom. Keep up-to-date with social media, the football results and news apps in comfort. 10-16GB Vodafone's SIM only deals are still reasonable when you get to this level of data allowance, with 10-16GB plans the sweet spot much of the time. Loads of data for downloading and streaming.

Vodafone's SIM only deals are still reasonable when you get to this level of data allowance, with 10-16GB plans the sweet spot much of the time. Loads of data for downloading and streaming. 20-40GB There's no unlimited data allowance option with Vodafone, but up to 40GB a month is still a ridiculous amount of data to play with. You'd have to stream and download a lot of videos to go over your cap.

Should I get unlimited calls and texts?

This is now almost a redundant question (we forgive you), as most Vodafone SIMO deals automatically come with unlimited minutes and texts included in the plan.

There are a few that will offer either 500 or 1000 minutes, which can shave a quid or two off your monthly payment, but for the most part it's something you don't need to worry about.

Now you're in the know, scroll back to the top of the page to get hold of the Vodafone SIM that suits you. And if you're not sure that Vodafone is the right network for you, then see what the other networks have to offer in our guide to the best SIM only deals.