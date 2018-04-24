Peli 1510 Protector Case review

If you're going to be traveling or transporting your prized gear for long periods (or even just storing it when not in use), and want to ensure that it's properly protected, you won't find a better solution than the Peli 1510 Protector Case.

There's a plethora of camera bags and backpacks out there, but what if you want to really protect your prized camera kit? And we mean really protect it?

That's where Peli's 1510 Protector Case comes in. It's corrosion-proof, crush-proof, dust-proof and waterproof – it's safe for to say that this case has been designed to afford your kit the utmost protection.

Measuring 559 x 351 x 229mm, it's just compact enough to qualify as carry-on luggage for most airlines (although we'd recommend checking with your carrier before you fly), although it weighs in at a pretty hefty 5.44kg before you put any kit in it.

The internal dimensions are 514 x 288 x 191mm, and while you can purchase it either as an empty, with foam 'pick and pluck' inserts or with TrekPak inserts, we tested it with Peli's dividers and managed to fit quite a bit of kit into it. To be precise, we managed to pack a Nikon D850 and Nikon D5 (with 50mm lens), plus 70-200mm f/2.8, 16-35mm f/4, 24-70mm f/2.8 and 85mm f/1.8 lenses, with a couple of small sections left over for other accessories.

Our kit was tucked away snuggly and safely, with the deep foam padding on the inside of the lid and padding on the base offering plenty of protection. The only slight downside is that there are no pockets for smaller items, but with the lid opening fully, access to kit is easy.

On the move and protection

The fact that you're able to pack so much kit into the Peli 1510 means it can be pretty heavy, so you'll want to take advantage of the wheels at one end of the case and the retractable handle to make moving as easy as possible. If you want to give your arms a workout with a fully-loaded case, then the two handles (one on the long side, one on the short) are shaped to provide a comfy grip.

As you'd expect, the plastic case is incredibly well made, and it's also available in a range of colors, so you're not stuck with black. It'll certainly stand up to years of abuse, and indeed it comes with a lifetime guarantee.

The two latches snap shut with a satisfying click to ensure that the case is securely closed, and if the case is going to be out of your sight for a long period there are two large reinforced lock rings, should you want to secure it with a couple of decent-sized padlocks.

There's even an automatic pressure equalization valve, so if for some reason you manage to drop your case in water, provided it doesn't weigh more than 29.10kg it should happily float.

