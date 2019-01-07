Hands on: Huawei MateBook 13 review

Not to get ahead of ourselves, but we’re generally expecting the Huawei MateBook 13 to be a benchmark laptop for 2019. Save for a few bugbears, we foresee this laptop to be one to beat this year.

Huawei didn’t really have to improve much upon its best-in-class Huawei MateBook X Pro, but it went ahead and did it anyway with the Huawei MateBook 13.

At CES 2019, we’ve briefly tested the laptop first hand, and it’s immediately impressive. Huawei managed to make improvements across the board from design to power profile, making us wonder why Huawei intends to sell it alongside the MateBook X Pro of last year.

Either way, after testing out the MateBook 13, it’s clear that not only is Huawei gunning for Apple’s new MacBook Air, but to make a name for itself as one of the best laptop makers.

Price and availability

Huawei is selling two configurations of the MateBook 13 laptop, an entry-grade version and a high-end version, but both contain the same 13-inch, 2,560 x 1,440 (220 pixels per inch) touchscreen in a 3:2 aspect ratio and 8GB of LPDDR3 memory as well as the fingerprint reader.

Otherwise, the more approachable model includes an 8th-generationIntel Core i5 processor with integrated graphics and 256GB of solid-state storage (SSD) for $999 (about £785, AU$1,403) to start. Meanwhile, a $1,299 (about £1,020, AU$1,825) model with an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia MX150 discrete graphics chip inside as well as a 512GB SSD is available.

Both models also include a helpful USB-C dock in the box as well as one free year of Microsoft Office 365 Personal.

This pricing smartly undercuts Apple’s latest MacBook Air by 100 bucks, and remains quite competitive with other competing Ultrabooks.

Both models will be available on Amazon, Newegg and other online stores in the US on January 29, with wider retail availability come February. Huawei has not yet disclosed UK and Australian pricing and availability.

Design and display

You wouldn’t be wrong to think of the MateBook 13 as a further refinement of Huawei’s best-in-class MateBook X Pro of 2018, but the company intends to sell both separately. You see, the MateBook 13 looks nearly identical to the X Pro, only slightly smaller.

This laptop is finished in the same aluminum body as before in your choice of a Space Gray or Mystic Silver color option. Open the laptop, however, and you’ll notice one key difference: the webcam has moved again.

Cleverly hidden beneath the keyboard in the X Pro, Huawei has done this MateBook right with a webcam resting above the display. However, it’s rated for a mere 1-megapixel, so don’t expect to look crisp in video meetings.

Measuring just 0.59 inches (15mm) thin and weighing a mere 2.82 pounds (1.28kg), the MateBook 13 is narrowly heavier and actually – just barely – thinner than the latest MacBook Air. That’s mighty impressive for a laptop that contains a full-fat Intel mobile processor and two USB-C 3.1 ports along with a headphone jack.

Equally as impressive is the keyboard and touchpad on offer here, with plenty of key travel at 1.2mm and the punchy, forceful feedback that we need to type fast. Likewise, the Microsoft Precision touchpad is also a delight to use as well as wide and spacious.

Now, if you enjoyed the touchscreen display on the X Pro, you’ll love it all over again on the MateBook 13. While a touch smaller now, the screen still puts out a 1440p picture at 100% of the sRGB color gamut – and it’s touch digitizer is as snappy as ever.

Couple that with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and up to 300 nits of brightness, and you have the makings of a once-again excellent display. However, the 3:2 aspect ratio allows for more content to fit on the screen vertically, but that means thicker bars above and below your full-screen videos.

Regardless, this is an excellently-designed laptop with an equally excellent display.

Performance

Of course, we can’t say with certainty exactly how powerful the MateBook 13 is after just a few minutes with it at a press briefing, but consider us rather optimistic. When comparing this laptop against others of its ilk, the processor is paramount.

The Huawei MateBook 13 runs on 8th-generation Intel Core processors that are full-fat, meaning they require fans or liquid methods to be cooled, rather than M or Y Series versions of those processors, which require no cooling. Specifically, Huawei uses its updated Shark Fin 2.0 fan cooling system, which supposedly keeps the system 25% cooler than off-the-shelf laptop fans with a central location in the machine to separate heat between the CPU and GPU.

This means that the MateBook 13 will be inherently more powerful than laptops with these aforementioned fanless processors, like the MacBook Air of 2018. Throw in an option for discrete graphics at the high end, and you might be left wondering what place these lower-power processors in laptops anymore.

Just 8GB of memory with no option for upgrading is concerning, but at least it’s high-speed at 2,133MHz.

As for lasting power, Huawei rates the MateBook 13 for up to 10 hours of local HD video playback, or 9.6 hours for the model with Nvidia graphics. Of course, we’ll be the final judge of that; but, if it pans out, we could already be looking at the laptop to beat of 2019.

Early verdict

We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but we’re generally expecting the Huawei MateBook 13 to be a benchmark laptop for 2019. It’s thinner than the MacBook Air while putting out more power, in largely the same design that wowed us last year.

Even better, Huawei managed to move the webcam above the display. Almost everywhere you look, the MateBook 13 is a marked improvement over the X Pro.

While we’re a bit cautious of the 8GB of memory that straddles the line between barely enough and just short of enough, it’s not something that will make or break this laptop. Based on what we’ve seen so far, it’s going to take a lot to break Huawei’s lead in our book.

