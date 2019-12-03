Your discounted Steam Controller order may be canceled due to a lack of stock

Last week, as part of the Steam Autumn Sale, Valve was selling Steam Controllers for just £4/$5. However, due to a lack of stock, the company is canceling some of its orders.

As spotted by VG247, many customers who took advantage of the fantastic deal are reporting on Reddit and ResetEra forums that their Steam Controller orders have been canceled without an explanation and refunds issued.

However, the controller accessories order alongside it have not been canceled or refunded.

Steam Autumn Sale: the best deals and PC games on the Steam market

Best PC games: the top PC games right now

These are the best mice you can buy for your PC

What's the deal?

(Image credit: TechRadar)

According to a Steam Support message, this is because the company took more orders for the Steam Controller than it actually had in stock. As the controller has been discontinued – hence the discount – there will be no more stock to replace it, so some customers have lost out.

“During our recent sale, we mistakenly took more orders for the Steam Controller than we were able to fulfil," the message reads. "As we are no longer producing this product, we are unable to send you a Steam Controller and have refunded your purchase.”

If you bought the Steam Controller during the sale, it's worth checking if your order has been canceled. If it has, then you should expect a refund – although, some can take a few days to process.

What do I do if I ordered accessories too?

If you ordered accessories on top of the controller, and had the controller canceled, Valve's Hardware Refund Policy says:

"You have the right to cancel your purchase within 30 days from the day on which you or a third party indicated by you (other than the carrier) receives the hardware purchased. To exercise this right, you must inform us of your decision to cancel your order by an unequivocal statement.

"The easiest way to do this is by using the online button provided at help.steampowered.com. Simply log in there with your Steam user account, select the order you wish to cancel and the problem you are having, then press the button labeled 'I'd like to request a refund'.

"To meet the cancellation deadline, it is sufficient for you to send your cancellation message before the cancellation period (either 14 days or 30 days as the case may be) has expired and then send back the goods by following the instructions provided to you no later than 14 days from the day on which you communicate your cancellation to us."

However, you won't be able to refund an accessory if it's been "modified, abused, or is otherwise no longer in new condition".