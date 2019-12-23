You can still get this ace Google Pixel 4 deal and free Google Home in time for Christmas

Put the wrapping paper down, pause the 10-hour loop of Christmas songs and listen up because we have found a show-stopping collection of Google Pixel 4 deals worth putting everything on hold for.

Why have we made you silence the angelic tones of Micheal Buble you ask? Well, these Pixel 4 contracts are not only the cheapest we have seen since the phone launched, but they also come with a Google Home Hub...completely free.

And with prices starting from just £23 a month, the emphasis really is on cheap here, with prices starting a fair chunk under the RRP of this phone, somehow.

Need further convincing? Not only are you getting all of the benefits of EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - but you also get a healthy whack of data, no matter which of these three contracts you choose.

Need yet another reason?! We'll...we're out. But between the market-leading prices, superfast speeds, huge data plan and Google tech freebie, we're not really sure how these mobile phone deals could be any better.

These market-leading Google Pixel 4 deals:

Google Pixel 4 from Mobiles.co.uk | EE | FREE upfront | 24GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29 per month+ free Google Home Hub

The pricing above is unbeatable but it could be better in two areas - data and upfront costs. This Google Pixel 4 deal completely removes the upfront spend and gets you a data upgrade to 24GB. If you're not fussed about getting the cheapest price possible, this could be the better option.

Is the Google Pixel 4 any good?

The Google Pixel 4 offers a number of innovative features and major upgrades. It's the first phone to fully implement motion sense features, allowing you to use the phone with gestures.

The processor has gotten a major upgrade, finally bringing the Pixel range up to competitive standards of RAM, and the OLED screen has seen major improvements, now capable of 90HZ refresh rates and offering ambient EQ technology that lets you adjust the screen to your environment.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review and Pixel 4 XL review

