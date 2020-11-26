You can save thousands on the best Samsung TV in this Black Friday TV deal

Black Friday is a time for discounts, and you won't get discounts bigger than those found on the biggest, most high-end TVs. Take, for example, the Samsung Q950TS 8K QLED.

The Q950TS is Samsung's flagship 2020 QLED, now retailing for just $9,999 at Best Buy after a $3,000 discount in the US, and for £9,999 at John Lewis after a £2,000 price cut in the UK. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Samsung TV deals in your region).

Naturally, those lowered prices will still be pretty high for most, but if you're angling after the biggest savings you can find – rather than just the cheapest TVs – you need to look at the premium TV ranges out there.

Samsung's Q950TS boasts 8K resolution, and incredible AI upscaling from HD or 4K sources, ensuring near enough anything you try to watch looks exceptional on the Q950TS' 8K screen. It also comes with an OTS+ (Object Tracking Sound) audio system capable of incredible three-dimensional sound through its multiple tweeters and drivers laid out across the television's casing.

8K resolution isn't a necessity these days, with so few 8K content sources, but the Q950TS is really worth getting for everything else it offers alongside, given Samsung saves its most capable speaker arrays and Quantum processors for its 8K range. At a massive 85-inches, too, you're getting an equivalently breathtaking screen size for the price.

8K TVs increase in number every year, with the technology gradually finding more traction – but much like OLED technology but a few years ago, the main barrier is still their high prices.

That's less the case over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, of course, and if ten thousand dollars or pounds is within your budget, you can rest at home with a new 8K TV knowing you made quite the saving over the sales period.

Looking for more Samsung TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from across the web right here, with offers available in the US, UK, and Australia.

