You can now learn Arabic on Duolingo

Popular language learning app Duolingo announced today that Arabic is now available as a selectable course via the company's apps and on the web.

The company stated that Arabic was one of the most-requested languages to be added, with nearly 250,000 signing up to be alerted of its availability.

Users will be taught a less formal, spoken version of Modern Standard Arabic, which can be used in a conversation and can be used with the widest range of Arabic speakers.

You'll be able to work through three sections that cover grammar, the alphabet, and most importantly, phonetic exercises that help with pronunciation of Arabic letters and words.

The course will be available on iOS, Android, and the web (course page here) starting today.