Xiaomi phone Black Friday deals are one of the best ways to get a new cheap handset

The best Xiaomi phone deals this Black Friday may be the best way for you to pick up a cheap smartphone in this year's discount bonanza.

We've seen discounts across the whole Xiaomi range this Black Friday with everything from the Redmi 10 to the Xiaomi Mi 11 getting price cuts through Amazon's Black Friday deals.

Today's best Xiaomi phone Black Friday deals

Xiaomi Redmi 10 128GB: £199 Xiaomi Redmi 10 128GB: £199 £159

Save £40 - The discount isn't as dramatic on this handset as some in this list, but £40 is a solid saving on the Xiaomi Redmi 10. If you're looking for a cheaper Xiaomi phone, this is a good choice, with a 6.5-inch Full HD 90Hz display, a 50MP rear camera, 128GB of storage and a 5,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128GB: £229 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128GB: £229 £159

Save £70 - Xiaomi doesn't just do mid-range and flagship products. Its cheaper handsets are also discounted this Black Friday, and the Redmi Note 10S is at a great price with a saving of £70 for a phone with a 64MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and a 6.43-inch Full HD display.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 256GB: £249 Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 256GB: £249 £159

Save £90 - The Poco X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset and a 48MP rear camera. We gave this smartphone a score of 4 out of five citing it for its superb gaming performance and long battery life.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB: £269 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB: £269 £229

Save £40 - The Redmi Note 10 Pro is discounted for Black Friday with a £40 reduction on Amazon right now. We gave this phone a glowing review with a score of 4.5 stars and we particularly enjoyed its stereo speakers, huge display and long battery life. You don't get 5G connectivity with this handset, though.

Xiaomi Poco F3 5G 128GB: £329 Xiaomi Poco F3 5G 128GB: £329 £249

Save £80 - The Poco F3 5G recieved a 4.5-star rating from TechRadar, and we praised this phone with its bright display, great performance and a classy design. The camera isn't particularly impressive, but otherwise it's hard to criticise the Poco F3 5G. Plus, it's currently £80 off if you're looking for a cheap smartphone. Need more storage? The 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage is now down to £269 from £349

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G 128GB: £399.99 Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G 128GB: £399.99 £309

Save £90 - The Mi 11 Lite features a slim design, decent performance and a capable main camera. With a £90 discount, this is great price for the Mi 11 Lite. We have seen this phone drop as low at £350 before, but this is the Mi 11 Lite 5G at its best price yet.

Xiaomi 11T 256GB: £549 Xiaomi 11T 256GB: £549 £379 at Amazon

Save £170 - Xiaomi's latest mid-range phone comes with the Mi 11's main and telemacro cameras, and its software, but has some downgrades in the design and processing departments to save money.



Xiaomi 11T Pro 128GB: £599 Xiaomi 11T Pro 128GB: £599 £499

Save £100 - There's a £100 saving on the Xiaomi 11T Pro, if you're looking for a slightly higher spec handset. We found it was a smooth experiencing using this phone, the cameras peform well and we particularly loved its impressive fast-charging abilities.

Xiaomi Mi 11 256GB: £799.99 Xiaomi Mi 11 256GB: £799.99 £599

Save £200 - The Xiaomi Mi 11 has taken a spot in our definitive list of the best smartphones money can buy since it was revealed earlier this year. This is the cheapest price you can buy it for right now for the 256GB version, and if you're looking for a flagship quality handset at a lower price this could be a great option for your next phone.

