After a fancy Xbox controller? Check out this lowest-ever price on the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro and its built-in OLED display

I know what you're about to say: "I love the Xbox Wireless Controller, but I really wish it had a screen." Fear not, person I've definitely not just made up; the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro is an Xbox controller with a multifunction OLED display built right into it. And right now, it's hit a record-low price at Amazon this week.

The controller's retail price is $149.99, inches away from the full price of an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. However, it's currently available for just $109.99 - a pretty massive $40 saving and more affordable than it's ever been at Amazon.

If you're after a more budget-friendly option today, though, the official Xbox Wireless Controller has also seen a discount, dropping to $44.99 (was $59.99). That's actually just a dollar away from its record-low Amazon price.

Today's best Xbox controller deals

Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Xbox controller: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro's unique selling point is its multifunction OLED display, which can monitor battery life, adjust mic settings, switch button layout profiles, and more. The controller also adds a premium factor in a lovely RGB strip and a built-in DAC for immersive audio when you hook up a gaming headset via the 3.5mm jack. Price check: B&H - $109.99 UK price: Amazon - £146.68

In our Asus ROG Raikiri Pro review, we gave the controller three out of a possible five stars, marking it down largely due to its limited wired-only connectivity and its typically high asking price. However, the current $109.99 discount is one we feel is a much more reasonable price, and makes the controller's excellent qualities all the easier to appreciate.

We may not have it listed among our best Xbox controllers or best PC controllers guides, but it's still a top premium option, especially if you're after a gamepad with a more reliable build quality than the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

We love the inventiveness of the built-in OLED display and the versatility it offers to players. Its sticks, triggers, and ancillary modules (such as remappable back buttons) are also of a very high quality. As is the controller's build and design, featuring a very slick asymmetrical layout with textured grips and a lovely strip of RGB lighting. It's a flashy controller but has plenty of functionality to provide as much substance as it does style.

More Asus ROG Raikiri Pro deals

Not in the US? Check out the list below for the best rates on the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro in your region.